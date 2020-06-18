736 Pleasant Valley Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Seymour, 4 bedroom, hardwood floors - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Steve Davis with Realty Executives Associates at 865-681-1000 or 865-983-0011.



3 bedroom, 2 bath split-foyer with full eat-in kitchen; 15x20 deck; plus a huge rec room with lots of living space. Large fenced backyard and storage shed. Conveniently located on the Blount County side of Seymour.



To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Background and credit checks required. No pets. No smoking.



Call or text Steve Davis at 865-681-1000 to schedule a showing or for more information.



School Information:



Please contact Blount County Schools at 865-984-1212 for school information.



Disclaimer: Information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information.



(RLNE5851780)