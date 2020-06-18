All apartments in Seymour
Find more places like 736 Pleasant Valley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seymour, TN
/
736 Pleasant Valley Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

736 Pleasant Valley Road

736 Pleasant Valley Road · (865) 984-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seymour
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

736 Pleasant Valley Road, Seymour, TN 37865

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 736 Pleasant Valley Road · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Seymour, 4 bedroom, hardwood floors - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Steve Davis with Realty Executives Associates at 865-681-1000 or 865-983-0011.

3 bedroom, 2 bath split-foyer with full eat-in kitchen; 15x20 deck; plus a huge rec room with lots of living space. Large fenced backyard and storage shed. Conveniently located on the Blount County side of Seymour.

To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Background and credit checks required. No pets. No smoking.

Call or text Steve Davis at 865-681-1000 to schedule a showing or for more information.

School Information:

Please contact Blount County Schools at 865-984-1212 for school information.

Disclaimer: Information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information.

(RLNE5851780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Pleasant Valley Road have any available units?
736 Pleasant Valley Road has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 736 Pleasant Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
736 Pleasant Valley Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Pleasant Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 736 Pleasant Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seymour.
Does 736 Pleasant Valley Road offer parking?
No, 736 Pleasant Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 736 Pleasant Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 Pleasant Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Pleasant Valley Road have a pool?
No, 736 Pleasant Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 736 Pleasant Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 736 Pleasant Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Pleasant Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 Pleasant Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 736 Pleasant Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 736 Pleasant Valley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 736 Pleasant Valley Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes
11647 Chapman Hwy
Seymour, TN 37865

Similar Pages

Seymour 2 BedroomsSeymour 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Seymour Apartments with BalconySeymour Apartments with Parking
Seymour Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNOak Ridge, TNMaryville, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TN
Morristown, TNTellico Village, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity