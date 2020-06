313 Eldorado CirE

Amenities

dishwasher carport carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Available 07/01/20 3/2 HOME FOR RENT IN SEYMOUR! - Property Id: 297211



THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME W/ CARPORT, IS CONVENIENT TO SEYMOUR, KNOXVILLE AND THE SURROUNDING COUNTY. IT IS IN A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD, AND HAS A GOOD LOCATION. LOCATED BEHIND PILOT CONVENIENCE STORE - GAS STATION, IT IS IN A GOOD AREA. AS FAR AS PETS, THE OWNER DOES NOT ACCEPT SMALL DOGS OR PUPPIES, BUT WILL CONSIDER A MEDIUM SIZED OLDER DOG, BUT NO JUVENILES. THE HOUSE WILL BE CARPET FREE. SHE DOES NOT WANT DAMAGE FROM ANIMALS, BUT WILL INTERVIEW EACH FAMILY REGARDING THEIR PET(S). THERE WILL BE A PET NON REFUNDABLE FEE.

MORE PICTURES TO COME SOON......

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297211

Property Id 297211



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5843483)