Amenities

Don't Miss this opportunity! Be the first to live in this beautiful brand new home right in the heart of Springfield. This home features a nice open floor plan, granite countertops, Stainless appliances, large soaker tub and tile shower in the master. Huge walk in closets, nice covered back porch, walkable neighborhood and just a couple of minutes away from shopping, restaurants, etc.