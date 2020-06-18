All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 25 Birkdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, TN
/
25 Birkdale Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

25 Birkdale Drive

25 Birkdale Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

25 Birkdale Dr, Oakland, TN 38060

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Brand New 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Oakland, TN Available Now! - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook, or any other social media. We will never ask you to pay a security deposit or rent via Paypal, Venmo, pre-paid card, gift card, or by wiring funds. Meridian Property Management is a local company and our Agents are available to meet with you in our local office during normal business hours.

Now Leasing a brand new 5 bedroom 3 bath home available in Oakland.

2214 SF
Wood and Tile Flooring
Eat In Kitchen Full Appliance Package
Granite Counter Tops Tile Backsplash
Surround Tile Tubs
Double Vanity In Master Bath
Separate Jetted Tub and Shower In Master Bath
3 Bedrooms Down
2 Bedroom Up With Full Bath

Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 extension 3 to speak to an Agent.

Security Deposit is conditional based upon overall credit.

Picture is a stock picture.

(RLNE5826438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Birkdale Drive have any available units?
25 Birkdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, TN.
Is 25 Birkdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25 Birkdale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Birkdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25 Birkdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 25 Birkdale Drive offer parking?
No, 25 Birkdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25 Birkdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Birkdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Birkdale Drive have a pool?
No, 25 Birkdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25 Birkdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 25 Birkdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Birkdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Birkdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Birkdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Birkdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakland 3 BedroomsOakland Apartments with Garage
Oakland Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNJackson, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TNBrownsville, TN
Ripley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TNMillington, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityJackson State Community College
Lane College