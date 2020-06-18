25 Birkdale Drive

Amenities

granite counters

Brand New 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Oakland, TN Available Now! - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook, or any other social media. We will never ask you to pay a security deposit or rent via Paypal, Venmo, pre-paid card, gift card, or by wiring funds. Meridian Property Management is a local company and our Agents are available to meet with you in our local office during normal business hours.



Now Leasing a brand new 5 bedroom 3 bath home available in Oakland.



2214 SF

Wood and Tile Flooring

Eat In Kitchen Full Appliance Package

Granite Counter Tops Tile Backsplash

Surround Tile Tubs

Double Vanity In Master Bath

Separate Jetted Tub and Shower In Master Bath

3 Bedrooms Down

2 Bedroom Up With Full Bath



Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 extension 3 to speak to an Agent.



Security Deposit is conditional based upon overall credit.



Picture is a stock picture.



