11 Apartments for rent in Maryville, TN with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
16 Units Available
The Ridge at Hamilton Crossing
100 Hamilton Ridge Dr, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$915
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1500 sqft
Luxury apartments at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains. Private patio or balcony with each unit. Community amenities include salt water swimming pool, fitness center, and sundeck.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1704 Bobwhite Dr
1704 Bob White Drive, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$550
100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Room 4 Rent! Upscale Home near Knoxville! - Property Id: 175528 ROOM 4 RENT All UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful Fully furnished Home in Maryville. Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc) , Laundry Facilities.

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
105 Marion Street
105 Marion St, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Never lived in! Real hardwood flooring in living areas. Tile in kitchen, baths, and laundry. Walk in tile shower in master with both a conventional shower head and a shower-tower.

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
611 Lord Avenue
611 Lord Avenue, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$800
625 sqft
Real bamboo floors! Newly installed electric fireplace. Walk-in tile shower with a luxurious 4 shower head shower-tower. Quiet lot with off-street parking. 0.8 mile to the Blount County Library. 0.7 miles to Vienna Coffee. 1.
Results within 1 mile of Maryville

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1439 Peabody Drive
1439 Peabody Drive, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1730 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK RANCHER IN RAULSTON VIEW - BEAUTIFUL and IMMACULATE is this 3 Bedroom Brick Rancher located in a lovely subdivision. Many features to enjoy are the beautiful wood floors and pretty decorator wall colors.
Results within 5 miles of Maryville

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
407 W. College Ave.
407 West College Avenue, Friendsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
407 W. College Ave. Available 06/15/20 One-Level Country Charmer - Lovely brick rancher home in the heart of Friendsville. Just a few blocks from Friendsville Elementary, walking distance to the Caf, and 10 minutes to downtown Maryville.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
3529 Big Springs Road
3529 Big Springs Road, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2250 sqft
Tucked away up a winding private drive, this meticulously maintained, pristine cape cod style home offers over two thousand square feet, three and a half acres, and absolutely breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Results within 10 miles of Maryville
Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8816 Mill Run Drive
8816 Mill Run Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Knoxville, 3 bedroom with fenced-in yard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Owner/Agent Susan Niedergeses with Realty Executives Associates at 865-300-4722 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10400 Grovedale Drive
10400 Grovedale Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
West Knoxville, 3 bedroom, fenced backyard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Kenna Stephens with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 604-4635 or (865) 688-3232.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
455 Bramblewood Lane, #2
455 Bramblewood Lane, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
990 sqft
Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before June 30th! This charming brick townhome is ideally located in the highly sought after West Knoxville area, and

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1309 Craig Road
1309 Craig Road, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1509 sqft
ROCKY HILL AREA - UPDATED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME - Completely updated and charming one level 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in the Rocky Hill area. Great location, extremely convenient to shopping, downtown, UT, Restaurants, banks, etc.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Maryville, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maryville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

