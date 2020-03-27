All apartments in Kingsport
Find more places like 4512 June Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingsport, TN
/
4512 June Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4512 June Drive

4512 June Drive · (423) 239-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kingsport
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4512 June Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664
Hickory Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4512 June Drive Available 07/01/20 4512 June Drive Kingsport, TN 37664 - Beautiful one-story brick home with 3 large bedrooms & 2 bathrooms situated in the established Hickory Hills subdivision. So many features included in this well-built home such as an eye catching fireplace in the living room ( no time usable) with cathedral ceiling, kitchen/dining combo that is sized to accommodate either sitting at the counter for casual meals, or in the dining area for more formal ones. The kitchen has stainless appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, & built in microwave. The screened in porch will be your go to area for relaxation or entertaining guests with the beautiful mountain views. Built in 2007 – this home is still quite new & conveniently located in the city school district along with all the great things Kingsport has to offer. Call today & schedule a tour, this home could be the perfect fit!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 June Drive have any available units?
4512 June Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingsport, TN.
What amenities does 4512 June Drive have?
Some of 4512 June Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 June Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4512 June Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 June Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4512 June Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingsport.
Does 4512 June Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4512 June Drive does offer parking.
Does 4512 June Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 June Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 June Drive have a pool?
No, 4512 June Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4512 June Drive have accessible units?
No, 4512 June Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 June Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4512 June Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4512 June Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4512 June Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4512 June Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St
Kingsport, TN 37660

Similar Pages

Kingsport 2 BedroomsKingsport Apartments with Balcony
Kingsport Apartments with ParkingKingsport Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingsport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Johnson City, TNWeaverville, NCAbingdon, VA
Bristol, TNElizabethton, TN
Morristown, TNBoone, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

East Tennessee State University
Milligan College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity