Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4512 June Drive Available 07/01/20 4512 June Drive Kingsport, TN 37664 - Beautiful one-story brick home with 3 large bedrooms & 2 bathrooms situated in the established Hickory Hills subdivision. So many features included in this well-built home such as an eye catching fireplace in the living room ( no time usable) with cathedral ceiling, kitchen/dining combo that is sized to accommodate either sitting at the counter for casual meals, or in the dining area for more formal ones. The kitchen has stainless appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, & built in microwave. The screened in porch will be your go to area for relaxation or entertaining guests with the beautiful mountain views. Built in 2007 – this home is still quite new & conveniently located in the city school district along with all the great things Kingsport has to offer. Call today & schedule a tour, this home could be the perfect fit!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845608)