31 Apartments for rent in Johnson City, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Johnson City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
31 Units Available
Knob Creek Historic District
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
2 Units Available
Stoneybrook Heights Apartments
512 Swadley Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$800
1026 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$850
1251 sqft
Choose just the right size from our beautifully maintained 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments.
49 Units Available
Mountain Home
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$449
351 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
6 Units Available
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
960 sqft
You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you.
11 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$705
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$785
1019 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.

1 Unit Available
West Davis Park
114 W Chilhowie Ave
114 West Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1442 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Sunny Three Bedroom Home - Property Id: 302461 Sunny 3 bedroom one bath home with fireplace. Freshly painted with new tile and carpet! Covered parking with large storage shed.

1 Unit Available
601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103
601 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1444 sqft
This beautiful unit features a spacious living room with nine foot ceilings, crown molding, and kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. There is a back deck right off the dining room. The main level has a half bathroom with laundry.

1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
112 Wilson Avenue Unit 2
112 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
907 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.

1 Unit Available
1411 E Chilhowie Ave
1411 East Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
3BR/1BA cottage-style, 1-level house. Spacious. Ideal for small family. Available for rent immediately. All new updates. Quiet neighborhood. Near Civitan & Rotary Parks. All appliances included with the exception of washer/dryer.

1 Unit Available
512 Thomas Street
512 Thomas St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
512 Thomas Street Johnson City, TN 37604 - Duplex - Like new! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One car garage. Washer & Dryer hook- ups. -No Smoking- Mowing included. Enjoy the upper back deck for grilling or just relaxing outside. (RLNE5649145)

1 Unit Available
1907 Eastwood Drive
1907 Eastwood Drive, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1907 Eastwood Drive Johnson City TN 37604 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Johnson City. This updated home offers a master suite, living room, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Large carport and nice back patio to enjoy the outside scenery.

1 Unit Available
South Side Johnson City
701 W Locust St.
701 West Locust Street, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$425
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Montrose Court Apt.; Best local location - Property Id: 318106 Mature and responsible roommate to share a large condo living space. One bedroom, private bath, with shared living/dining/kitchen space, and private laundry area.
1 Unit Available
130 Pine Knot
130 Pine Knot, Elizabethton, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1560 sqft
130 Pine Knot, Johnson City, TN 37604 - Great location for this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the Milligan area of Johnson City with oversized rooms.

1 Unit Available
411 Oak Grove Rd., #12
411 Oak Grove Rd, Oak Grove, TN
2 Bedrooms
$600
411 Oak Grove Rd., #12 Gray, TN 37615 - Between Johnson City and Kingsport this two bedroom, one bath duplex makes it a very convenient location to both cities. Features a large garage with room for extra storage.
1 Unit Available
Chesterfield Place
261 Chesterfield Dr.
261 Chesterfield Drive, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
3819 sqft
261 Chesterfield Dr. Kingsport, TN 37663 - Are you looking for a wonderful two-story brick home with 3 spacious bedrooms, 3.

1 Unit Available
1215 East Jackson Blvd
1215 East Jackson Boulevard, Jonesborough, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1554 sqft
1215 East Jackson Blvd Jonesborough, TN 37659 - One level home 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in fantastic location just minutes from Johnson City. Very well maintained. Large lot. Covered Front Porch & Covered Back Deck. Large Storage Shed.

1 Unit Available
672 Lakeside Dock Drive
672 Lakeside Dock Drive, Sullivan County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1632 sqft
672 Lakeside Dock Drive Kingsport, TN 37663 - Great Rental – Either Unfurnished or Fully Furnished – Lake Front – Extremely beautiful view of the lake and shoreline. This property has that natural simple feeling…a cozy place to call home.

1 Unit Available
151 Cecil Gray Rd
151 Cecil Gray Road, Washington County, TN
1 Bedroom
$395
350 sqft
ROOM TO RENT $395 per month/$395 Deposit. Female. Single occupancy. Unfurnished/furnished bedroom in large home in the country near Jonesborough, Tn.

1 Unit Available
816 Hamilton Road
816 Hamilton Rd, Sullivan County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3322 sqft
816 Hamilton Road Blountville, TN 37617 - This custom built rental is spacious with 2 master suites! Immediate access to Boone Lake and HOA dock. Stone fireplace, custom cabinets, granite counters.

1 Unit Available
106 V I P Road - 7
106 V I P Road, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with washer & dryer hookups! Close to Milligan College! Garage! Great Location! Available now. Milligan College Apartment. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. All new inside. Quiet location. Faces greenbelt.

1 Unit Available
347 Hwyt 91 - 2, Helen
347 West Elk Avenue, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$525
750 sqft
Convenient and cheap! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments available now! Close to transportation, TN Tech, College and more! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments available now.

1 Unit Available
142 Spears Avenue - 9
142 Spears Ave, Carter County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
750 sqft
Cute country property close to town. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Greenbelt, off-street parking, coin laundry.

1 Unit Available
306 South Watauga Avenue - 4
306 S Watauga Ave, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
600 sqft
Cute and Cozy! Walk to downtown Elizabethton! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Wood floors, up dated throughout! New dual pane windows.
8 Units Available
Downtown Kingsport
Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$835
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Town Park Lofts Apartments! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Johnson City, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Johnson City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

