17330 Horton Highway - Fall Branch - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the North Greene High school district. This home offers central heat and air, washer dryer hook up, hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, spacious rooms, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, back deck, garage with unfinished basement, a nice yard in a quiet area. NO PETS OR SMOKING. Rent is $1,500 per month, the security deposit is $1,500. There is a $22 per person non refundable application fee for a national credit/background check. Call our office to schedule a viewing or visit our website at 423rentals.com to complete an online rental application.



