Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

17330 Horton Highway

17330 Horton Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17330 Horton Hwy, Greene County, TN 37656

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
17330 Horton Highway - Fall Branch - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the North Greene High school district. This home offers central heat and air, washer dryer hook up, hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, spacious rooms, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, back deck, garage with unfinished basement, a nice yard in a quiet area. NO PETS OR SMOKING. Rent is $1,500 per month, the security deposit is $1,500. There is a $22 per person non refundable application fee for a national credit/background check. Call our office to schedule a viewing or visit our website at 423rentals.com to complete an online rental application.

(RLNE1862736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17330 Horton Highway have any available units?
17330 Horton Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greene County, TN.
What amenities does 17330 Horton Highway have?
Some of 17330 Horton Highway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17330 Horton Highway currently offering any rent specials?
17330 Horton Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17330 Horton Highway pet-friendly?
No, 17330 Horton Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greene County.
Does 17330 Horton Highway offer parking?
Yes, 17330 Horton Highway offers parking.
Does 17330 Horton Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17330 Horton Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17330 Horton Highway have a pool?
No, 17330 Horton Highway does not have a pool.
Does 17330 Horton Highway have accessible units?
No, 17330 Horton Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 17330 Horton Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 17330 Horton Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17330 Horton Highway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17330 Horton Highway has units with air conditioning.
