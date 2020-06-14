/
1 bedroom apartments
15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Collegedale, TN
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Summit
8602 Summit Peak Way, Collegedale, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,103
854 sqft
Modern kitchens and open-concept layouts throughout each apartment. Lots of upgrades as well as panoramic mountain views and designer finishes. Near Cambridge Square and Apison Pike.
1 of 7
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Apison
1 Unit Available
5214 Loblolly Ln
5214 Loblolly Lane, Collegedale, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
606 sqft
Downstairs One Bedroom - One Bath Apartment in the HEART OF COLLEGEDALE! UTILITIES & LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED! Within walking distance to the parks, Collegedale Greenway, McKee Bakery and Southern Adventist University! Larger rooms and a HUGE Storage
Results within 1 mile of Collegedale
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
13 Units Available
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,087
825 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
Results within 5 miles of Collegedale
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
$
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
17 Units Available
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$819
720 sqft
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 06:13pm
Tyner - Greenwood
4 Units Available
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$745
667 sqft
Very close to Hamilton Place Mall and downtown Chattanooga. Well-equipped apartments and active community life featuring a pool, outdoor cooking area, sand volleyball court and a leash-free dog park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westview - Mountain Shadows
8 Units Available
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$980
821 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Results within 10 miles of Collegedale
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Northgate - Big Ridge
5 Units Available
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$820
896 sqft
Join the picturesque apartment community at Lakeshore on the Hill—located just 10 miles outside of downtown Chattanooga, TN! We offer an amazing array of must-have features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 98
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
15 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$863
672 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Northgate - Big Ridge
26 Units Available
Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$912
789 sqft
Luxurious amenities of community include gym, bocce court, volleyball court, pool, and coffee bar. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookup. Great location with harbor views.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
190 Units Available
The Views at Woodstock
900 View Drive, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
812 sqft
The View at Woodstock Apartments in Woodstock, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Town Center shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
7 Units Available
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
811 sqft
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
$
Woodmore - Dalewood
5 Units Available
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$869
711 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
6 Units Available
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
835 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Parktowne Apartments
2005 Westland Dr SW, Cleveland, TN
1 Bedroom
$802
958 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Parktowne Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
1 of 7
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Woodmore - Dalewood
1 Unit Available
207 Laws Avenue
207 Laws Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$625
550 sqft
This 1BR/1BA has been recently renovated with new paint throughout, updated bathroom and updated kitchen! Convenient location and right in the heart of Brainerd, short distance to downtown! Schedule a tour here: https://homes.rently.
