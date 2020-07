Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 full bath, vinyl home in the Elkton-Giles Co/Ardmore School District, open floor plan with nice laminate flooring, recently painted, central heat and air, SS appliances including stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher, pantry, mature trees for a shaded lot, walking distance to stores, restaurants and churches. Pets on a case by case basis. If approved an additional non-refundable pet deposit will be required.