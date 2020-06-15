1139 Aspen Glen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Alcoa, 3 bedroom home with study/loft area - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).



Craftsman-style home with stone accented front, timbers on covered front porch, and vinyl sides; hardwoods in foyer, formal dining room and family room; kitchen opens into family room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling; upstairs features a study/loft area and 2 additional bedrooms with a full bath; bathroom has tile floors and granite counters.



To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Background and credit checks required. Pets considered. No smoking.



Call or text Karen at 865-454-7626 to schedule a showing or for more information.



School Information:



Alcoa Elementary

Alcoa Middle

Alcoa High



Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please contact Alcoa City Schools at 865-984-0531.



