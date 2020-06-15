All apartments in Alcoa
Find more places like 1139 Aspen Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alcoa, TN
/
1139 Aspen Glen Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1139 Aspen Glen Drive

1139 Aspen Glen Dr · (865) 984-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1139 Aspen Glen Dr, Alcoa, TN 37701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1139 Aspen Glen Drive · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Alcoa, 3 bedroom home with study/loft area - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).

Craftsman-style home with stone accented front, timbers on covered front porch, and vinyl sides; hardwoods in foyer, formal dining room and family room; kitchen opens into family room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling; upstairs features a study/loft area and 2 additional bedrooms with a full bath; bathroom has tile floors and granite counters.

To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Background and credit checks required. Pets considered. No smoking.

Call or text Karen at 865-454-7626 to schedule a showing or for more information.

School Information:

Alcoa Elementary
Alcoa Middle
Alcoa High

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please contact Alcoa City Schools at 865-984-0531.

(RLNE5845647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 Aspen Glen Drive have any available units?
1139 Aspen Glen Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1139 Aspen Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Aspen Glen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Aspen Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1139 Aspen Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alcoa.
Does 1139 Aspen Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 1139 Aspen Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1139 Aspen Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 Aspen Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Aspen Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 1139 Aspen Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1139 Aspen Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1139 Aspen Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Aspen Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 Aspen Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 Aspen Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 Aspen Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1139 Aspen Glen Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNOak Ridge, TNMaryville, TN
Seymour, TNMaynardville, TNFarragut, TN
Morristown, TNTellico Village, TNAthens, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity