lincoln county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
83 Apartments for rent in Lincoln County, SD📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Oakmont Estates
1301 E Northstar Ln, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1069 sqft
Contemporary residential complex near Journey Elementary School in southeastern Sioux Falls. Carpeted units with dens, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, window treatments, balconies, and kitchen islands.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Killarney Crossing
4313 W 58th St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$860
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1436 sqft
Located close to I-229, I-29 and shops and dining. Townhomes features large tubs, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community has a swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Prairies Edge Townhomes
7400 S Homan Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$925
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1268 sqft
As the name suggests, Prairies Edge looks out over endless fields of tallgrass and farmland, a perfect example of what South Dakota might look like in a picture or a painting.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Platinum Valley Apartments
6315 S Connie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$750
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1069 sqft
A stunning community just minutes from I-29 and I-229. On-site fitness room, indoor pool, heated underground parking and ample green space. Guest suites available. Large closets as well as a balcony or patio provided.
Last updated July 22 at 09:05 PM
3 Units Available
Graystone Heights
5140 South Graystone Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,045
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1243 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Graystone Heights in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 09:03 PM
3 Units Available
The Village at Three Fountains
2020 West Trevi Place, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$850
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Three Fountains in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
The Commons
6408 S Beal Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$945
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
924 sqft
Apartments and townhomes with modern features, washer/dryers and updated lighting. Located close to great schools and major roads for easy commuting. Community features a pool, community center and peaceful surroundings.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Donegal Pointe Apartments
5109 S Rolling Green Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1138 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments have balcony, fireplace and equipped kitchen. Located close to Sertoma Park and with I-229 providing access to downtown Sioux Falls. Community welcomes pets and has lots of features, including gym and pool.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Foxtail Creek Townhomes
6017 S Kerry Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Prime location in central Sioux Falls with basketball court, playground and garage. Online portal for all tenants. Units feature A/C, stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5101 South Nevada Avenue
5101 South Nevada Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! More Pictures to Come! The unit features vaulted ceilings, an amenity-filled kitchen with an island, washer, and dryer included, a double stall attached garage, a spacious living area, and more!! Resident pays all
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
300 Deerview Avenue
300 Deerview Ave, Tea, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2577 sqft
300 Deerview Avenue Available 08/04/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath - Very spacious home for rent in Tea with over 2500 s.f.. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and an oversized 3 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln County
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
8 Units Available
Golden Creek Apartments
3700 S Golden Creek Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$705
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1200 sqft
Near Sioux Falls Bike Trail and Empire Mall. Controlled access apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool, on-site laundry and off-street parking. Resident Life portal offers online rent payments, lease renewals and service requests.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Oxbow Park Apartments
4709 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$785
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive to Empire Mall and near Sertoma Park. Homes offer tile backsplashes, open floor plans, kitchen islands, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a playground, breakfast bar, dog park, and basketball area.
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
23 Units Available
Autumn Park
4401 W Valhalla Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$609
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$644
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1107 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
11 Units Available
Penbrooke Place
4100 W Valhalla Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$688
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$654
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$877
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penbrooke Place in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$900
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1274 sqft
Located just off Veterans Parkway, these townhomes provide easy access to Highway 11 and the rest of Sioux Falls. Units feature private patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and laundry in-home.
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
14 Units Available
Creekstone Falls
4605 W Chippewa Cir, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$689
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1246 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Creekstone Falls in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Whispering Woods Commons
4913 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1274 sqft
Welcome to your new townhome at Whispering Woods Commons, prime location in the southeast section of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Just minutes from the Dawley Farm Village, Hy Vee, and Lewis Drug.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Windsor Heights Apartments
4908 West Saint James Drive, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$735
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1209 sqft
Located just off I-29 and West 49th, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents enjoy air-conditioned townhomes and apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, carpeting and eat-in kitchens.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Prairie Winds Apartments
6000 West 43rd Street, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$690
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1013 sqft
Near the historic Falls Park area close to Sanford Health and the college. Community amenities include a playground and lots of green space. Smoke-free community. Washers and dryers in each unit. Short-term leases available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Oakwood Estates
3300 W 53rd St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$625
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
1165 sqft
Apartments with central air and walk-in closets in a pet-friendly community across the street from Sertoma Park. Close to fine dining, entertainment, and shopping. Dog park, playground, laundry service, and assigned parking for residents.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Cottage West Twin Homes
4604 W Cottage Trl, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1600 sqft
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Sierra Vista Apartments
4700 South Baha Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
989 sqft
Close to the park and schools. Each apartment offers a walk-in closet, central area, and modern appliances. Smoke-free living. On-site fitness center, community room, and underground, heated parking.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Royal Oak Apartments
4902 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1250 sqft
Various-sized furnished apartments with fireplace, balcony and walk-in closets. Complex features a gym, pool and clubhouse. The large and lush Sertoma Park is across the street, and I-229 connects to Sioux Falls.
Some of the colleges located in the Lincoln County area include Southeast Technical Institute, Briar Cliff University, Augustana University, and University of Sioux Falls. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Sioux Falls, and Sioux City have apartments for rent.