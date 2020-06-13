3 Apartments for rent in Sioux City, IA📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Indian Hills
1 Unit Available
Barrington Park by Broadmoor
3634 Glen Oaks Boulevard, Sioux City, IA
1 Bedroom
$895
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Sioux City, experience the best in apartment living at Barrington Park by Broadmoor.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1418 25th Street
1418 25th Street, Sioux City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$600
724 sqft
2 BR, 1 bath house for rent - 2 BR house, 1 bath house with central air. $600 per month, $600 security deposit, $250 pet deposit. See our website: www.naiunited.com/property-management to check availability before calling or emailing.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1026 S Paxton
1026 South Paxton Street, Sioux City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1511 sqft
1026 S Paxton Available 07/01/20 4 BR 2 bath house for rent with detached garage, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer - 4 BR 2 bath house for rent with detached garage, central air, dishwasher. No Pets. Section 8 approved.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1408 Villa Ave
1408 Villa Avenue, Sioux City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1823 sqft
1408 Villa Ave Available 07/01/20 3 BR 1 bath home for rent - 3 bedroom, 1 bath house for rent. Large kitchen, dining room, living, plank flooring throughout main and detached garage. Large fenced in back yard. .
Frequently Asked Questions
In Sioux City, the median rent is $480 for a studio, $569 for a 1-bedroom, $757 for a 2-bedroom, and $947 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sioux City, check out our monthly Sioux City Rent Report.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sioux City from include Vermillion.