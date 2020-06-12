All apartments in Brandon
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:17 PM

408 North Sioux Boulevard

408 N Sioux Blvd · (605) 644-7282
Location

408 N Sioux Blvd, Brandon, SD 57005

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
$625 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $925 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!

To take a tour of the unit, click here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2DueCfjjxkY

This NEWLY DEVELOPED, spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath town home with a walkout balcony, located near parks, local schools, close to area shopping, dining & more!! This unit is amenity-filled and features slate appliances, an in-unit washer/dryer, high-end cabinet finishes with lots of cabinets and countertop space, a dining area, spacious bedrooms! A single stall attached garage is featured with this unit.

Landlord pays garbage. We allow pets with some restrictions!

Amenities:
*Spacious 2 Bedroom Units
*Amenity Filled Kitchen
*Updated Appliances
*In-Unit Washer/Dryer
*Walkout Balcony off of Kitchen
*Central Air Conditioning
*Individual Entrance- Upper Level Unit
*Single Stall Attached Garage
*Close to Area Park, Swimming, Schools, Shopping, Dining & More!
*Minutes from Sioux Falls!
*Pet-Friendly with Some Restrictions!

Finishes, colors, layouts and location at property may vary from unit to unit.

Prices, Specials & Availability are Subject to Change Without Notice.

If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, please go to our web page or www.charismaproperties.com and click on the "Available Units" tab. From there, you can pull up the property you want to view and schedule an appointment. Otherwise, you can call our office directly at 605-271-HOME and we can help get you scheduled. Please know that prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice. We look forward to hearing from you or meeting you at our property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $625, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

