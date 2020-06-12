408 North Sioux Boulevard

Amenities

$625 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $925 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!



To take a tour of the unit, click here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2DueCfjjxkY



This NEWLY DEVELOPED, spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath town home with a walkout balcony, located near parks, local schools, close to area shopping, dining & more!! This unit is amenity-filled and features slate appliances, an in-unit washer/dryer, high-end cabinet finishes with lots of cabinets and countertop space, a dining area, spacious bedrooms! A single stall attached garage is featured with this unit.



Landlord pays garbage. We allow pets with some restrictions!



Finishes, colors, layouts and location at property may vary from unit to unit.



Prices, Specials & Availability are Subject to Change Without Notice.



If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, please go to our web page or www.charismaproperties.com and click on the "Available Units" tab. From there, you can pull up the property you want to view and schedule an appointment. Otherwise, you can call our office directly at 605-271-HOME and we can help get you scheduled. Please know that prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.



Rental Terms: Rent: $625, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.