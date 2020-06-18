All apartments in Surfside Beach
Find more places like 504 Lakeshore DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surfside Beach, SC
/
504 Lakeshore DR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

504 Lakeshore DR

504 Lake Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surfside Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

504 Lake Shore Dr, Surfside Beach, SC 29575
Surfside Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
3BR 3.5BA 1Car Surfside Beach close to beach - Property Id: 229279

Beach style Home bedrooms on second floor wood floors custom kitchen light and bright large dinning room and living room double glass doors to deck with fenced yard dog under 25lb permitted with a paid pet fee of $ 300 credit check and security deposit required NO Smoking no yard maintenance community pool with view of Lake 504 Lakeshore dr off 5th ave north
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229279
Property Id 229279

(RLNE5794663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Lakeshore DR have any available units?
504 Lakeshore DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surfside Beach, SC.
What amenities does 504 Lakeshore DR have?
Some of 504 Lakeshore DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Lakeshore DR currently offering any rent specials?
504 Lakeshore DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Lakeshore DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Lakeshore DR is pet friendly.
Does 504 Lakeshore DR offer parking?
No, 504 Lakeshore DR does not offer parking.
Does 504 Lakeshore DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Lakeshore DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Lakeshore DR have a pool?
Yes, 504 Lakeshore DR has a pool.
Does 504 Lakeshore DR have accessible units?
No, 504 Lakeshore DR does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Lakeshore DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Lakeshore DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Lakeshore DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Lakeshore DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Surfside Beach 2 BedroomsSurfside Beach 3 Bedrooms
Surfside Beach Apartments with BalconySurfside Beach Apartments with Garage
Surfside Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMurrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NC
Socastee, SCGarden City, SCRed Hill, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University