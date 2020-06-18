Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

3BR 3.5BA 1Car Surfside Beach close to beach - Property Id: 229279



Beach style Home bedrooms on second floor wood floors custom kitchen light and bright large dinning room and living room double glass doors to deck with fenced yard dog under 25lb permitted with a paid pet fee of $ 300 credit check and security deposit required NO Smoking no yard maintenance community pool with view of Lake 504 Lakeshore dr off 5th ave north

