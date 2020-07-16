/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Socastee, SC
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3943 GLADIOLA COURT #302 - AZALEA LAKES
3943 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
750 sqft
3943 GLADIOLA COURT #302 - AZALEA LAKES Available 07/17/20 3rd Floor unit Azalea Lakes - Great location for this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath 3rd floor condo.
Results within 1 mile of Socastee
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
25 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
798 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
1 of 19
Last updated March 5 at 01:51 PM
1 Unit Available
699 Riverwalk Dr
699 Riverwalk Drive, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$895
756 sqft
Earn some green! Park Avenue Properties will reimburse the appliction fee for any approved applicant executing a 12 month lease prior to 3/17/20! As you step into this luxurious condo, you will find an open family room featuring hardwood flooring
Results within 5 miles of Socastee
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Kiskadee Loop
308 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
400 sqft
Individual lease per room with shared common area. Kiskadee Park at Wild Wing offers the best amenities, including an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and more.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1103 Dunbar St 2
1103 Dunbar Street, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$795
Best location One bedrooms Myrtle Beach - Property Id: 229681 Great location of 21st Ave., North. Would floors, deck, all utilities included Close to the beach, shopping ,restaurants Broadway Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Socastee
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
834 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
$
21 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$970
797 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
37 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
802 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1721 Juniper Dr
1721 Juniper Drive, Red Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$680
2566 sqft
Great for ROOMMATES - single working professionals or college students. Individual leases available. It is available July 31. 6th short term lease that is renewable.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7200 N Ocean Blvd 436
7200 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
394 sqft
Oceanview Beach Retreat - Property Id: 316677 Our 2 double-bed condo with kitchenette space, (microwave, personal refrigerator and coffee maker) has so many on-site activities you'll never need to leave! This location boasts 2 onsite restaurants,
Similar Pages
Socastee 2 BedroomsSocastee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSocastee 3 BedroomsSocastee Apartments with BalconiesSocastee Apartments with Garages
Socastee Apartments with GymsSocastee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSocastee Apartments with ParkingSocastee Apartments with Pools