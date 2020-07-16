Apartment List
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Socastee, SC

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3943 GLADIOLA COURT #302 - AZALEA LAKES
3943 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
750 sqft
3943 GLADIOLA COURT #302 - AZALEA LAKES Available 07/17/20 3rd Floor unit Azalea Lakes - Great location for this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath 3rd floor condo.
Results within 1 mile of Socastee
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
25 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
798 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.

Last updated March 5 at 01:51 PM
1 Unit Available
699 Riverwalk Dr
699 Riverwalk Drive, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$895
756 sqft
Earn some green! Park Avenue Properties will reimburse the appliction fee for any approved applicant executing a 12 month lease prior to 3/17/20! As you step into this luxurious condo, you will find an open family room featuring hardwood flooring
Results within 5 miles of Socastee

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Kiskadee Loop
308 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
400 sqft
Individual lease per room with shared common area. Kiskadee Park at Wild Wing offers the best amenities, including an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and more.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1103 Dunbar St 2
1103 Dunbar Street, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$795
Best location One bedrooms Myrtle Beach - Property Id: 229681 Great location of 21st Ave., North. Would floors, deck, all utilities included Close to the beach, shopping ,restaurants Broadway Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Socastee
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
834 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
21 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$970
797 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
37 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
802 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1721 Juniper Dr
1721 Juniper Drive, Red Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$680
2566 sqft
Great for ROOMMATES - single working professionals or college students. Individual leases available. It is available July 31. 6th short term lease that is renewable.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7200 N Ocean Blvd 436
7200 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
394 sqft
Oceanview Beach Retreat - Property Id: 316677 Our 2 double-bed condo with kitchenette space, (microwave, personal refrigerator and coffee maker) has so many on-site activities you'll never need to leave! This location boasts 2 onsite restaurants,

