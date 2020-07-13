Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

44 Apartments for rent in Red Hill, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Red Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2123 Hawksmoor Drive
2123 Hawksmoor Drive, Red Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1792 sqft
Castlewood Home - Beautifully updated 3Bed/2Bath home at Castlewood in Conway. This property features brand new carpeting and paint throughout. Open living room/kitchen floor plan. Oversized primary bedroom with walk in closet and ensuite bath.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
764 W Cox Ferry Rd
764 West Cox Ferry Road, Red Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1738 sqft
Classic ranch style brick home with attached 2-car garage and approximately 1,800 sqft situated on an acre of land. Bamboo floors throughout the home with ceramic tiles in the bathrooms.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
208 Lander Drive
208 Lander Drive, Red Hill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3500 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath with an office and a bonus room (could easily be used as 6 bedrooms) located right on the golf course! Stainless Steele Stove, Fridge, & Microwave! Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer (as is).

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1721 Juniper Dr
1721 Juniper Drive, Red Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
2566 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great for ROOMMATES - single working professionals or college students. This can be a 2-3 bedroom home depending on your needs. Individual leases available. It is available July 31.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
785 University Forest Circle
785 University Forest Circle, Red Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
785 University Forest Circle Available 07/13/20 3 bedroom / 1.
Results within 1 mile of Red Hill
Verified

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.
Results within 5 miles of Red Hill
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
28 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
15 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2259 Beauclair Court
2259 Beauclair Court, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
2259 Beauclair Court Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated in Berkshire Forest! - Enjoy the good life in this popular Carolina Forest community! The awesome amenities provide recreation for residents of all ages. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
724 Devon Estate Ave
724 Devon Estate Avenue, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Gorgeous model home for rent! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on main level, with HUGE bonus room upstairs. Beautiful bright and open floor plan with custom drapes. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Forestbrook
4207 Livorn Loop
4207 Livorn Loop, Forestbrook, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1736 sqft
Immaculate 3br/2ba home with attached garage located in the resort style community of Tuscany. Bright, open living/dining area with gorgeous hardwood flooring.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
243 Waccamaw Bend Road
243 Waccamaw Bend Road, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
GREAT 3 BEDROOM HOME with huge backyard - Newly remodeled-MOVE IN READY!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath, New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with granite countertops. Open Living & Dinning room floor plan. wood floor throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1162 Great Lakes Circle
1162 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 81940 ***All nearly New Appliances !!! *** ***Pet Friendly !!! *** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** ***Bonus room/Carolina room*** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1156 Great Lakes Cir
1156 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons/Fenced yard - Property Id: 312816 ***Pet Friendly !!! ***Bonus room/Carolina Room*** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
3Bd 2Bth*Near backgate Market Commons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 298994 **Large Private Back Yard. Owner is currently trying to put a 4ft Picket Fence up** **Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd. Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
825 Silvercrest Dr
825 Silvercrest Drive, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1678 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home has it all. From this exquisite home's location in Avalon at Carolina Forest you have quick and easy access to all the Grand Strand has to offer.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1049 Star Creek Circle
1049 Starcreek Cir, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 full bath, detached home is now available for a short term rental! Located in the highly desirable, Bridge Creek community.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
434 Swanson Dr.
434 Swanson Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1232 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home is located in Saw Grass East, which is in the Carolina Forest section of Myrtle Beach.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
540 Stonemason Drive
540 Stonemason Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2300 sqft
Gorgeous Custom Home in Covington Lakes! - Spacious, all brick 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home at Covington Lakes in Carolina Forest.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
506 Temple Street
506 Temple Street, Conway, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED! 3 BED 1 BATH A MUST SEE! - This 1,150 square foot house sits on a 0.38-acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1950. Recently remodeled throughout.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3935 Gladiola Ct.
3935 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Just off the Bypass near South Strand Hospital is the private luxury condo community of Azalea Lakes. Relax and enjoy the views from the rear porch and kitchen window/front porch of the tropically landscaped grounds and fountained lakes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
436 Shadow Creek Court
436 Shadow Creek Court, Socastee, SC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
5 bedroom / 3 Bath Home, for Rent in Brynfield Park - This spacious home includes a master bedroom and three additional bedrooms on the first floor. The second floor has a bonus room (or 5th bedroom) with a full bath over the 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Red Hill, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Red Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

