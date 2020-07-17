All apartments in Red Hill
3555 Hwy 544 Unit 27-A

3555 Highway 544 Opas · (843) 347-2230
Location

3555 Highway 544 Opas, Red Hill, SC 29526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3555 Hwy 544 Unit 27-A · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
playground
pool
- COASTAL VILLAS IN CONWAY, SC (NEXT TO CCU)

Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo 1st floor Coastal Villas 27-A.

$900 water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent.

Two stories with kitchen, living room, and dining room. Freshly carpeted!!! Laundry mat available on property.

Two neighborhood pools as well as a small playground for children

AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY JULY 13, 2020!!!!

Please call Coastal Realty and Development at 843-347-2230 for any questions.
To pick up a rental application please stop by our office, located at 395 Myrtle Greens Dr. Conway, SC.

Application fee is only $50.

(RLNE5439787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

