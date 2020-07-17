3555 Hwy 544 Unit 27-A

Amenities

pool playground carpet

- COASTAL VILLAS IN CONWAY, SC (NEXT TO CCU)



Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo 1st floor Coastal Villas 27-A.



$900 water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent.



Two stories with kitchen, living room, and dining room. Freshly carpeted!!! Laundry mat available on property.



Two neighborhood pools as well as a small playground for children



AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY JULY 13, 2020!!!!



Please call Coastal Realty and Development at 843-347-2230 for any questions.

To pick up a rental application please stop by our office, located at 395 Myrtle Greens Dr. Conway, SC.



Application fee is only $50.



