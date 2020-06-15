Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pool ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C Available 06/22/20 Student Friendly, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1st Floor, Unfurnished Condo at Coastal Villas! - Student Friendly, two bedroom, two bathroom, unfurnished condo is available now. The first floor unit is located in Coastal Villas within walking distance to HGTC and Coastal Carolina University. The large kitchen features white cabinets and is equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and over the range microwave. The condo has a spacious living room and dining area, ceiling fans throughout, and built in wardrobe closets in each bedroom. Amenities include outdoor pool and onsite Laundromat. The unit does not have washer and dryer hook ups. This unit is being painted and will tentatively be available to view and rent on June 22nd, 2020.



Rent is $850.00 per month and includes water, sewer, grounds maintenance, and trash receptacle on site. Tenant pays all other utilities. Security deposit of $850.00 and renters insurance are required. No pets. All properties managed by Southern Coast Management are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.



(RLNE2007471)