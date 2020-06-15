All apartments in Red Hill
Find more places like 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Red Hill, SC
/
3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C

3555 Highway 544 Opas · (843) 281-0220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Red Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

3555 Highway 544 Opas, Red Hill, SC 29526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C Available 06/22/20 Student Friendly, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1st Floor, Unfurnished Condo at Coastal Villas! - Student Friendly, two bedroom, two bathroom, unfurnished condo is available now. The first floor unit is located in Coastal Villas within walking distance to HGTC and Coastal Carolina University. The large kitchen features white cabinets and is equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and over the range microwave. The condo has a spacious living room and dining area, ceiling fans throughout, and built in wardrobe closets in each bedroom. Amenities include outdoor pool and onsite Laundromat. The unit does not have washer and dryer hook ups. This unit is being painted and will tentatively be available to view and rent on June 22nd, 2020.

Rent is $850.00 per month and includes water, sewer, grounds maintenance, and trash receptacle on site. Tenant pays all other utilities. Security deposit of $850.00 and renters insurance are required. No pets. All properties managed by Southern Coast Management are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.

(RLNE2007471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C have any available units?
3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Hill, SC.
What amenities does 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C have?
Some of 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C pet-friendly?
No, 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Hill.
Does 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C offer parking?
No, 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C does not offer parking.
Does 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C have a pool?
Yes, 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C has a pool.
Does 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C have accessible units?
No, 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C has units with dishwashers.
Does 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C have units with air conditioning?
No, 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3555 Highway 544, Unit 20-C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Red Hill 2 BedroomsRed Hill 3 Bedrooms
Red Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRed Hill Apartments with Pool
Red Hill Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMurrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NC
Socastee, SCGarden City, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity