1432 Hwy 544 Unit C7

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

2 bd/1.5 ba townhome in the Sinclair community - great location! - Great little townhome off of 544 near CCU and Conway Medical Center. Spacious kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups. All solid surface flooring on first level and carpet and tile upstairs. Half bath on first level for convenience. Two good sized bedrooms with lots of closet space and shared bath in second level. Several extra closets/storage spaces. Nice patio in the back with outdoor storage room.



Two parking spaces right in the front of the home. Rent includes cable, private high speed WiFi, and trash service. All you have to connect is water and electric!



No smoking. One year lease minimum. Pets considered upon approval and fees.



To request a showing:

Text Jamie at 843-742-0671

Submit a Request to View form here:

http://www.byrdpalmer.com/request-to-view-property/

OR

Email jamie@byrdpalmer.com



ALL OF OUR PROPERTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR VIRTUAL TOURS prior to scheduling an in person showing. Reach out for more details!



All of our properties can be found on our website at www.byrdpalmer.com



(RLNE5849183)