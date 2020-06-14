/
1 bedroom apartments
40 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Powdersville, SC
145 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Powdersville
West End Market
33 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,273
789 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
West End Market
8 Units Available
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
18 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
875 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
1 Unit Available
400 Mills Ave. 308
400 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
900 sqft
The Lofts @ Mills Mill, Don't Miss Out! Location!! - Property Id: 277572 The Lofts at Mills Mill offers some raw architectural elements, 16ft.
West End Market
1 Unit Available
927 S Main Street
927 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,595
No, you are not dreaming! In this open, fully-furnished apartment, Fluor Field will quite literally be your backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Powdersville
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,395
814 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
13 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$895
900 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,507
856 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
West End Market
15 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
769 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
28 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$742
638 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
6 Units Available
Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$826
804 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Greenville, South Carolina? Then welcome home to Gleneagle Apartments! Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Greenville County just minutes from Main Street.
7 Units Available
Element at East North
50 Glenwood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$797
693 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of Grandeagle. Private and convenient, this is a haven with spacious floor plans.
Hollingsworth Park
12 Units Available
Azalea Hill Apartment Homes
1600 Azalea Hill Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
584 sqft
Our community, set in a unique and convenient neighborhood, offers a fresh alternative to city living.
23 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
842 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
19 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$946
852 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
West End Market
4 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,535
716 sqft
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Southern Side
80 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
782 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
60 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$870
929 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Augusta Street Area
22 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
726 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
3 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$860
636 sqft
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.
Hollingsworth Park
21 Units Available
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
786 sqft
Welcome to Velo Verdae, a brand new luxury apartment community.
20 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$911
734 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Hollingsworth Park
209 Units Available
Trailside Verdae Apartments
180 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
782 sqft
Trailside Verdae is re-imagining what apartment living can be. Modern style with sophisticated taste come together to create a timeless design you’ll love in our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments.
