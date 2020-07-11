Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020

12 Apartments for rent in Irmo, SC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Irmo apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month's r...
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11
$
15 Units Available
Lake Murray
Residence at Marina Bay
1600 Marina Rd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Waterfront living in spacious apartments with modern appliances and plush carpet. Resort-style amenities include a grilling deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Restaurant located just steps away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11
$
30 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1405 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.
Results within 1 mile of Irmo
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 9
$
6 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
Results within 5 miles of Irmo
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11
$
21 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,056
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11
$
11 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$902
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11
$
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
Results within 10 miles of Irmo
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11
$
3 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11
$
11 Units Available
Fountains of Edenwood
1200 N Eden Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1150 sqft
Close to the University of South Carolina, I-26, and I-77. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and dog park. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and carpeting. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11
$
18 Units Available
Downtown
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$880
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments with hints of art deco design, featuring brushed nickel accessories and floor-to-ceiling windows. Restaurants and retail space on the main level. Located in the heart of Columbia, near the South Carolina State House.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11
$
7 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$650
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11
$
17 Units Available
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1184 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11
$
1 Unit Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
City Guide for Irmo, SC

Irmo, S.C.: Home to the world's largest known festival dedicated to the slimy green pod we all know and love: okra.

During most of the year, Irmo, South Carolina, a little suburb of Columbia, is home to just over 11,000 okra-loving people. In the spring, though, the annual Okra Strut festival draws more than 60,000 visitors. The festival began as a small fundraiser for a town library in 1973 and was so named the Okra Strut by local radio personality Gene McKay, who pronounced that okra was actually "ancient Irmese" for "farming community who thrives on okra." Whether you love okra or you don't, there is plenty to love about the city of Irmo. Average low temperatures never get below freezing and, although the summer months see sticky average highs in the 90s, the summer is when the city sees most of its annual rainfall. Steamy! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Irmo, SC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Irmo apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Irmo apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

