Last updated July 23 2020

15 Apartments for rent in Garden City, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Garden City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
5402 sweetwater blv C
5402 Sweetwater Blvd, Garden City, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2200 sqft
Unit C Available 08/05/20 Furnished 3BR 3BA 2CAR HOME all up grades - Property Id: 319520 A must see home top of the line furniture complete kitchen accessories vaulted ceilings light and bright split bedroom floor plan 1 car garage with ample
Results within 1 mile of Garden City

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
135 Carolina Oaks Dr
135 Carolina Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath in St James School District - Property Id: 126689 **If tenant wants a fence owner will split the cost*** Single-family home in Murrells Inlet! Located in a small subdivision with natural gas this home is in great condition with

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Surfside Beach
504 Lakeshore DR
504 Lake Shore Dr, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
3BR 3.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Last updated July 23
71 Units Available
Artisan Living Wescott
9570 Eagle Pass Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
Your place, your space. Introducing Artisan Living Westcott - a boutique townhome community that's reinventing the way you live.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
780 Gabreski Ln
780 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1200 sqft
A 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath partial brick townhome located in the Sail house subdivsion! The interior is accented with beautiful wood flooring, crown molding, and granite counter tops in the kitchen and full baths.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
1113 Shire Way
1113 Shire Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful furnished single story home in Highlands at Withers in The Market Common. This home has it all with a 1-car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
1560 Legacy Loop
1560 Legacy Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
Surfside Beach
612 16th ave North
612 16th Avenue North, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
LakeView Home NO HOA bring boat,RV Camper - Property Id: 242715 Bright and light wood floors, big closets close to Beach living room dinning room family room large Carport there is a garage in the back yard for storage only over sized back yard

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
6737 Wisteria Dr
6737 Wisteria Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
NEW home 3BR 2BA 2CAR small dog OK 24hr Gated - Property Id: 236813 Light and Bright home all wood floors and carpet open kitchen into dinning room split bedroom floor plan private back yard includes community pool tennis basketball Gated 24 Hours
Results within 10 miles of Garden City
Last updated July 23
30 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
3344 Pampas Dr
3344 Pampas Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
LUXURY TOWNHOUSE MARKET COMMON - Property Id: 312682 TOWNHOUSE CLOSE TO SHOPS WALKING AREAS NEAR RESTAURANTS GROCERY STORE Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3344-pampas-dr-myrtle-beach-sc/312682 Property Id 312682 (RLNE5954211)

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
731 Salerno Circle B
731 Salerno Circle, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1850 sqft
Unit B Available 09/12/20 3br 2ba condo - Property Id: 18060 Beautiful New Garden Home in Bella Vita. 1.5 car garage w/ extra work space, craftsman exterior, single level for easy living.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Forestbrook
173 Quail Hollow Rd
173 Quail Hollow Road, Forestbrook, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1800 sqft
Here's your opportunity to live in the highly desirable neighborhood of Forestbrook Preserve. Built in 2013, this home has over 1850 sq ft and is situated upon nearly a quarter acre of land that backs up to a nature preserve.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
1777 Club Circle
1777 Club Cir, Georgetown County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER.Unfurnished two BR two BA condo features a sun room. The sunny and bright first floor, one level home boasts room size windows overlooking fabulous fairway views. Lovely back yard patio. Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated March 5
1 Unit Available
699 Riverwalk Dr
699 Riverwalk Drive, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$895
756 sqft
Earn some green! Park Avenue Properties will reimburse the appliction fee for any approved applicant executing a 12 month lease prior to 3/17/20! As you step into this luxurious condo, you will find an open family room featuring hardwood flooring
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Garden City, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Garden City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

