/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
63 Apartments for rent in Forest Acres, SC with washer-dryer
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6900 Plainfield Road
6900 Plainfield Road, Forest Acres, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2500 sqft
Forest Acres / Decker Blvd - Large house on corner lot next to Forest Lake Elementary School. Close to Fort Jackson and I-77. (RLNE5886148)
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
1608 Dalloz Road
1608 Dalloz Rd, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Lovely second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Forest Acres. Neutral paint and carpet in the living room and bedrooms will go with any decor.
1 of 18
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1612 Atascadero Drive
1612 Atascadero Drive, Forest Acres, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Very nice modest home located centrally to downtown Columbia. Hardwood and Tile florring, large backyard with shed, stacked washer and dryer already in unit, open kitchen with major appliances and a family room.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Acres
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
Melrose Heights
1312 Maple Street
1312 Maple Street, Columbia, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
1317 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF LEASE SIGNED IN MAY. This is a nice 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath bungalow home with a large front porch. It has hardwood flooring in the Den and Dining Room. It also has a laundry with washer and dryer.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Melrose Heights
1405 Maple Street
1405 Maple Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1460 sqft
Move-in Ready Tudor style duplex in desirable Melrose Heights neighborhood! This Historic duplex has 3 beds and 2 baths on each side and features hardwoods and tile throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
325 Percival Road - 309
325 Percival Road, Richland County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
AMENITIES Interior Washer & dryer Walk-in closet Tile floors Stove / oven Refrigerator Microwave Living room Kitchen island Garbage disposal Dishwasher Dining room Central heat Central A/C Ceiling fans Exterior Swimming pool Patio Grass lawn Balcony
Results within 5 miles of Forest Acres
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
12 Units Available
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1244 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indigo at Brickworks in Cayce. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,322
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Gable Hill
310 Ross Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$849
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Gable Hill is located at 310 Ross Rd. Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
25 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1200 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 07:22am
7 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1366 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$881
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1024 sqft
Hampton Greene Apartments in Columbia, SC is located just two miles from I-77 and four miles from downtown Columbia, The University of South Carolina and Fort Jackson.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
19 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
3 Units Available
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
3 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
9 Units Available
Old Shandon
700 Woodrow
700 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
17 Units Available
Robert Mills Historic
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$885
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HISTORIC. ICONIC. CHIC. Constructed in 1924, the Federal Land Bank Building, as it was originally known has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece for today’s lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
Contact for Availability
Granby Oaks
800 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A community designed for a convenient and enjoyable life. In each large one, two and three bedroom apartment, you'll find fully equipped kitchens with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposals...separate dining room...walk-in closets...
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
$
1 Unit Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Granby Hill
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Olympia
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
Unique apartment complex renovated from a historic former textile mill, with large pool and fitness center. Suitable for young professionals and college students, located near Midtown-Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
The Congaree Vista
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Olympia
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,040
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Martin Luther King
902 Pine Street
902 Pine Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
756 sqft
Five Points Home - Home is located in the heart of Five Points, within walking distance to the University of South Carolina and downtown Columbia; offering the following: * Wall to wall carpet * Central heat & air * Stove & fridge * Stackable
Similar Pages
Forest Acres 1 BedroomsForest Acres 2 BedroomsForest Acres 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsForest Acres 3 BedroomsForest Acres Apartments with Balcony
Forest Acres Apartments with GarageForest Acres Apartments with GymForest Acres Apartments with Hardwood FloorsForest Acres Apartments with ParkingForest Acres Apartments with Pool