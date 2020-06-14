Apartment List
92 Apartments for rent in Forest Acres, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Forest Acres renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 3 at 07:45pm
1 Unit Available
3739 Oakleaf Road
3739 Oakleaf Road, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Wonderful duplex home in quaint neighborhood. This left side duplex features an open living and dining room combo with laminate hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, and large Florida room with skylight.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6707 Formosa Drive 1
6707 Formosa Drive, Forest Acres, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2170 sqft
adorable brick home on a large lot and 2,170 ft. space heated home. Feature hardwood floors, neutral colors, and great layout. Living room and dining room combined.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
5103 Wofford Avenue
5103 Wofford Avenue, Forest Acres, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
3 BR single family home located in the Forest Acres area. Hardwood floors throughout. Fully equipped kitchen. W/D connections available in separate laundry room. Large front yard.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Acres
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
22 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$964
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
$
Oakwood Court
29 Units Available
Devine District
2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1305 sqft
1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midland Terrace
1 Unit Available
2540 Marling Road
2540 Marling Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1033 sqft
Forest Hills - Lovely home located in Forest Hills close to shopping, dining and Downtown. (RLNE5803054)

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lyon Street
1 Unit Available
1214 McDuffie Ave
1214 Mcduffie Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
950 sqft
Newly Renovated Home Downtown - Newly renovated home! A must see.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Melrose Heights
1 Unit Available
2807 Webster Street
2807 Webster Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
Spacious Melrose Heights Apartment - Available NOW First floor unit in tri-plex with gorgeous hardwood floors, living room, dining room open to kitchen with stove and refrigerator, two large bedrooms with ample closet space and hall bath.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
3645 Baxter Drive
3645 Baxter Drive, Dentsville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,122
1170 sqft
A charming ranch in Columbia! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,170 square feet --Easy to maintain solid surface floors --Updated lighting and ceiling fans throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Melrose Heights
1 Unit Available
1312 MAPLE Street
1312 Maple Street, Columbia, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
1317 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT. This is a nice 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath bungalow home with a large front porch. It has hardwood flooring in the Den and Dining Room. It also has a laundry with washer and dryer. Large fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Acres
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
The Congaree Vista
19 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
2 Units Available
Granby Oaks
800 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A community designed for a convenient and enjoyable life. In each large one, two and three bedroom apartment, you'll find fully equipped kitchens with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposals...separate dining room...walk-in closets...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
$1,080
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
12 Units Available
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$813
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1024 sqft
Hampton Greene Apartments in Columbia, SC is located just two miles from I-77 and four miles from downtown Columbia, The University of South Carolina and Fort Jackson.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
35 Units Available
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$921
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1520 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
Robert Mills Historic
20 Units Available
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,010
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
862 sqft
HISTORIC. ICONIC. CHIC. Constructed in 1924, the Federal Land Bank Building, as it was originally known has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece for today’s lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
3 Units Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1237 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
14 Units Available
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1184 sqft
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
The Congaree Vista
12 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,413
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
The Congaree Vista
31 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
The Congaree Vista
14 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$895
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
28 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
$
East Lake
107 Units Available
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$625
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1375 sqft
Fresh air and wide open spaces... the natural world really is at your doorstep. A 33 acre lake, stocked for fishing, awaits along with many features you desire with a convenient location.
City Guide for Forest Acres, SC

Forest Acres could have been named Quinine Hill, but a petition was passed around in 1935 by founders John Hughes Cooper and James Henry Hammond to decide on a name -- Cooper's Forest Acres won.

Located in the midlands of South Carolina, Forest Acres is home to just over 10,000 residents. Nestled far enough away from the bustle of Columbia, it's got a small-town vibe with all of the benefits that come with close proximity to a more urban area. Forest Acres was incorporated during Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal. Since incorporation in 1935, the city has grown from a population of 375 to its current size of 10,361. With lush parks, great restaurants and historic architecture, everyone can find something they like in this gem in the growing Columbia metropolitan area. Forest Acres earns its name with beautiful foliage. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Forest Acres, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Forest Acres renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

