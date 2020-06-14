92 Apartments for rent in Forest Acres, SC with hardwood floors
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 41
1 of 7
1 of 23
1 of 29
1 of 35
1 of 38
1 of 22
1 of 44
1 of 36
1 of 16
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 35
1 of 16
Forest Acres could have been named Quinine Hill, but a petition was passed around in 1935 by founders John Hughes Cooper and James Henry Hammond to decide on a name -- Cooper's Forest Acres won.
Located in the midlands of South Carolina, Forest Acres is home to just over 10,000 residents. Nestled far enough away from the bustle of Columbia, it's got a small-town vibe with all of the benefits that come with close proximity to a more urban area. Forest Acres was incorporated during Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal. Since incorporation in 1935, the city has grown from a population of 375 to its current size of 10,361. With lush parks, great restaurants and historic architecture, everyone can find something they like in this gem in the growing Columbia metropolitan area. Forest Acres earns its name with beautiful foliage. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Forest Acres renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.