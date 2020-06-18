308 Percival Rd.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

*AVAILABLE NOW*

50 Units

308 Percival Road M, Columbia, SC 29206

2 BR/1.5 BA, 1100 Sq.Ft. Townhouse in

Arborwood for $950!



-Community Pool and Playground

-Kitchen equipped w/ Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal.

-Balcony Porch and Fenced Backyard.

-Carpet and Tile Flooring, Ceiling Fans and Central A/C.

-Washer and Dryer hookups.

-Water, Sewer and Trash service included with rent!



** NO SMOKING ** NO PETS



**ATTENTION: All new tenants are REQUIRED to have Renters Insurance & and to provide proof of ACTIVE Policy to our business office, after application approval, on or before lease signing.**



For more information, or to schedule an appointment to view, contact:

Ray Covington Property Management, LLC

2725 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205

Phone: 803-319-2882 | www.raycovingtonpropertymanagement.com

This property will allow self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Condominium Townhouse