All apartments in Forest Acres
Find more places like 308 Percival Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Acres, SC
/
308 Percival Rd.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

308 Percival Rd.

308 Percival Rd · (803) 319-2882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Forest Acres
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

308 Percival Rd, Forest Acres, SC 29206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
*AVAILABLE NOW*
50 Units
308 Percival Road M, Columbia, SC 29206
2 BR/1.5 BA, 1100 Sq.Ft. Townhouse in
Arborwood for $950!

-Community Pool and Playground
-Kitchen equipped w/ Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal.
-Balcony Porch and Fenced Backyard.
-Carpet and Tile Flooring, Ceiling Fans and Central A/C.
-Washer and Dryer hookups.
-Water, Sewer and Trash service included with rent!

** NO SMOKING ** NO PETS

**ATTENTION: All new tenants are REQUIRED to have Renters Insurance & and to provide proof of ACTIVE Policy to our business office, after application approval, on or before lease signing.**

For more information, or to schedule an appointment to view, contact:
Ray Covington Property Management, LLC
2725 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205
Phone: 803-319-2882 | www.raycovingtonpropertymanagement.com
This property will allow self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Condominium Townhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Percival Rd. have any available units?
308 Percival Rd. has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 Percival Rd. have?
Some of 308 Percival Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Percival Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
308 Percival Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Percival Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 308 Percival Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Acres.
Does 308 Percival Rd. offer parking?
No, 308 Percival Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 308 Percival Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Percival Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Percival Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 308 Percival Rd. has a pool.
Does 308 Percival Rd. have accessible units?
No, 308 Percival Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Percival Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Percival Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Percival Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 308 Percival Rd. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 308 Percival Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd
Forest Acres, SC 29204

Similar Pages

Forest Acres 1 BedroomsForest Acres 2 Bedrooms
Forest Acres Apartments with PoolForest Acres Cheap Places
Forest Acres Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SCCayce, SC
Sumter, SCIrmo, SCChester, SCLakewood, SCDentsville, SC
Woodfield, SCRed Bank, SCBlythewood, SCDalzell, SCSeven Oaks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-ColumbiaUniversity of South Carolina-Sumter
Central Carolina Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity