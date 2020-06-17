Rent Calculator
1717 Springwoods Lake Dr
1717 Springwood Lake Point Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1717 Springwood Lake Point Road, Dentsville, SC 29223
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Duplex centrally located off two notch. Close to restaurants, interstate 20 and Columbia Mall. New flooring and paint about 6 months ago.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1717 Springwoods Lake Dr have any available units?
1717 Springwoods Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dentsville, SC
.
Is 1717 Springwoods Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Springwoods Lake Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Springwoods Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Springwoods Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dentsville
.
Does 1717 Springwoods Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 1717 Springwoods Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Springwoods Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Springwoods Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Springwoods Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 1717 Springwoods Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Springwoods Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 1717 Springwoods Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Springwoods Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Springwoods Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Springwoods Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 Springwoods Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
