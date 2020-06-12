/
3 bedroom apartments
67 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Conway, SC
$
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.
1 Unit Available
1122 Fairway Lane
1122 Fairway Lane, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5819806)
1 Unit Available
1321 Mandarin Dr.
1321 Mandarin Drive, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Woodland Lakes - Conway - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UEMiYurAqXA Beautiful 3bd/2ba with a 2-car garage. This home features upgraded floors, cabinets, extended driveway and patio.
1 Unit Available
1004 Gallinule Drive
1004 Gallinule Drive, Conway, SC
1 YEAR YOUNG - WILD WING PLANTATION - AVAILABLE NOW! CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR A VIEWING No Cats Allowed (RLNE4561890)
1 Unit Available
206 Lakeland Drive
206 Lakeland Drive, Conway, SC
Beautiful home in the heart of Conway! 4-5 bedrooms w/ 2 full baths! - This house has over 2000 SqFt of historic charm located in downtown Conway! This 4 bedroom + bonus den w/ closet, 2 bath home offers hardwood flooring downstairs and new carpet
1 Unit Available
1039 Tee Shot Drive Wild Wing @ Fairways
1039 Tee Shot Dr, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome at Wild Wing - Small Pet Okay Section 8 Not Accepted 12 Month Lease Only (RLNE3164547)
1 Unit Available
324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B
324 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Newly available townhouse located in the desirable neighborhood of Kiskadee Parke. Fully furnished unit overlooking the lake with first floor bedroom and bathroom.
1 Unit Available
506 Temple Street
506 Temple Street, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED! 3 BED 1 BATH A MUST SEE! - This 1,150 square foot house sits on a 0.38-acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1950. Recently remodeled throughout.
1 Unit Available
1125 Fairway Lane - 1
1125 Fairway Lane, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1125 Fairway Lane - 1 in Conway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Conway
1 Unit Available
5054 Belleglen Court Unit 202
5054 Belleglen Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5783083)
1 Unit Available
1025 Carolina Road W-1
1025 Carolina Road, Red Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome for rent! $1,050.00 a month! - Townhouse in Carolina Pines for rent (W-1). 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. $1050/month. Water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent.
1 Unit Available
1025 Carolina Road M-1
1025 Carolina Rd, Red Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
- Comfortable townhouse in Carolina Pines 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for rent (Unit M-1) $1,050.00. Water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent.
1 Unit Available
1721 Juniper Dr
1721 Juniper Drive, Red Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Teal at 843-344-6879. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using https://www.avail.co Avail landlord software.
1 Unit Available
208 Lander Drive
208 Lander Drive, Red Hill, SC
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath with an office and a bonus room (could easily be used as 6 bedrooms) located right on the golf course! Stainless Steele Stove, Fridge, & Microwave! Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer (as is).
Results within 5 miles of Conway
1 Unit Available
997 Laurens Mill Drive
997 Laurens Mill Dr, Horry County, SC
997 Laurens Mill Drive Available 07/01/20 Lovely New Construction in The Parks! - Located in The Parks community of Carolina Forest, this new construction is ready for you! This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage and an open floor
1 Unit Available
401 Abercromby Ct
401 Abercromby Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2105 sqft
Rent To Own...this excellent 3BR/2BA house on the best water view lot in Berkshire Forest. Single story home on a corner lot with spectacular pond and fountain views. Excellent neighborhood zoned for Carolina Forest schools and River Oaks Elementary.
1 Unit Available
7334 Hucks Road
7334 Hucks Road, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Conway, SC - This Property is New Construction and will be available June 1, 2020!!! This property is a must see 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Conway, SC.
1 Unit Available
113 Ashley Park Drive, 4C
113 Ashley Park Dr, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Ashley Park-Carolina Forest 1st floor condo - 1st Months Rent is Free!! First floor 3 bedroom 2 bath condo overlooking the water with a screened porch. Hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, hallway, dining room and living room.
1 Unit Available
1526 Osage Drive
1526 Osage Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2100 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5491344)
1 Unit Available
4567 E Walkerton
4567 East Walkerton Road, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
Walkers Woods - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home in Walkers Woods.
1 Unit Available
837 Silvercrest Drive
837 Silvercrest Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unfurnished 3BR/2.5BA in Carolina Forest - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is in fabulous Avalon, part of the Carolina Forest community. The home is available now, for a lease term of one year.
1 Unit Available
3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105
3926 Wesley Street, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
2000 sqft
SPACIOUS TWO LEVEL, LIVE & WORK, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM UNIT IN CYPRESS PLAZA - Three bedroom, two bathroom live/work style unit in Cypress Plaza near Wesley Street, located in a commercial area.
1 Unit Available
229 MacArthur Drive
229 Macarthur Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1450 sqft
229 MacArthur Drive Available 06/16/20 Must see 3 BR 2 BA Home - This home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath Split Bedroom plan, master bedroom has a walk in closet, breakfast nook off the kitchen, separate dining area, and a 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B
737 Salerno Circle, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1466 sqft
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B Available 08/05/20 Belle Vita - Garden Villas - Beautiful Garden Villas in Bella Vita. The Wisteria model has a 1.5 car garage w/ extra work space, craftsman exterior, single level for easy living.
