45 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Conway, SC

Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
336 Kiskadee Loop Unit I
336 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
- AVAILABLE NOW! CLOSE TO CCU, CONWAY HOSPITAL AND MORE! (RLNE4575882)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2407 James Street #407
2407 James Street, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
2407 James Street - 2407 James Street #407 Available 07/01/20 River Palms-Conway - Great 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath. There is laminate flooring in living, dining room and kitchen. 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED FOR ANY SHOWING.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Pine Street - E
1200 Pine Street, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Recently renovated townhome in a great location. Conveniently located in Conway off of Hwy. 501 behind Popeye's Chicken. 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath with full bath on the second floor. Newer kitchen appliances, counter tops, sink and faucet.

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
300 Kiskadee Loop
300 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1025 sqft
What a deal for two roommates! This second-floor condo in Kiskadee Parke off of Wild Wing Blvd is unfurnished and waiting for your decorative touch. Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Conway Borough
1 Unit Available
1003 7th Ave
1003 7th Avenue, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
COZY COTTAGE IN DOWNTOWN CONWAY! - Downtown cottage featuring 2 Bedroom - 1 Bath cottage separate dinning room, cozy living area and a extra office/play room just off the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Conway
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation
4911 Signature Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1140 sqft
When you come home to Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation, you'll experience peace of mind that comes with surrounding yourself with lush landscaping in a quiet setting with fountains & lakes! Choose between elegant two and three bedroom apartment homes

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1432 Hwy 544 Unit C7
1432 Highway 544, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1432 Hwy 544 Unit C7 Available 06/15/20 2 bd/1.5 ba townhome in the Sinclair community - great location! - Great little townhome off of 544 near CCU and Conway Medical Center. Spacious kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit F
220 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 2nd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 220-f. Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H
360 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath for $800 a month! - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath condo on 2nd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 360-H. Rent is $800 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I
300 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo for Rent! - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath condo on 3rd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 300-I. Rent is $800 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool. Washer and Dryer in Unit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
460 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit A
460 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 1st Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 460-A. Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
131 University Dr
131 University Boulevard, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
New Triplex Home in University Drive, Conway. SC - Property Id: 247900 $1050 Includes Utilities. One Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom. $1200 Includes Utilities. Two Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom. $1300 Includes Utilities.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
200 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I
200 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 3rd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 200-I. Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool. Washer and Dryer hook up.
Results within 5 miles of Conway
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
11 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
136 Sardis Drive
136 Sardis Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1350 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5615316)

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
411 Seabert Rd.
411 Seabert Road, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Super clean and freshly painted 2 Br Unit in Carolina Forest. Each bedroom has their own private bath. Washer and dryer located on the second floor. Plenty of closet space. 1/2 bath on the first floor! Has a large storage area.
Results within 10 miles of Conway
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
26 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
13 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
987 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
20 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1174 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
67 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1168 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
989 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
47 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1116 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.

