3 bedroom apartments
7 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Central, SC
230 Campus Dr Apt H
230 Campus Dr, Central, SC
230 Campus Dr Apt H Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom at University Village Available August 1, 2020 - Internet and Water Included! - Located in University Village Complex in Central off Hwy 93 and 4 miles from Clemson University! 4 Bed, 4 Bath
727 Gaines Street
727 Gaines Street, Central, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/01/20 727 Gaines - Property Id: 177913 Lovely Ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious kitchen with pantry and great cabinet space, dining room and living room. Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout.
1301 Harts Ridge Dr
1301 Harts Ridge Drive, Oconee County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1310 sqft
1301 Harts Ridge Dr Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom Condo at Hart's Cove Available for Early Move In! - 3 bedroom /3 bathroom condo in Harts Cove! Each spacious bedroom has it’s own built in desk, large closets and private bathrooms.
100 Lakeview Circle
100 Lakeview Circle, Clemson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1315 sqft
100 Lakeview Circle Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House For Rent - Clemson, SC - NOW LEASING FOR FALL 2020. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE. Covered parking, private yard only $1295.00 per month. (RLNE4786733)
155 Anderson Hwy Apt 412
155 Anderson Highway, Clemson, SC
Tillman Place Apartment Available NOW! - Tillman Place is a highly sought after community less than a mile from Clemson campus. The apartment complex has a pool, the units are spacious, with four bedrooms and two baths.
201 Tiliwa Ct
201 Clemson University Students, Pickens County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1142 sqft
As a resident here at Rosewood at Clemson, you will enjoy spacious and unique floor plans with fully equipped kitchens with pantries, and large bedrooms with generous closet space.
105 Hanover Way
105 Hanover Way, Oconee County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1532 sqft
105 Hanover Way Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Seneca - Located in Seneca in the quiet Hanover Hill subdivision, this 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts big porches front and back and is surrounded by mature trees.
