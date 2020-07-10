/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
62 Apartments for rent in Cayce, SC with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
12 Units Available
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1244 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indigo at Brickworks in Cayce. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
3 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Results within 1 mile of Cayce
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,322
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Granby Hill
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Olympia
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
Unique apartment complex renovated from a historic former textile mill, with large pool and fitness center. Suitable for young professionals and college students, located near Midtown-Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
The Congaree Vista
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Olympia
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,040
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.
Results within 5 miles of Cayce
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1280 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$790
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,056
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
25 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1200 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$881
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1024 sqft
Hampton Greene Apartments in Columbia, SC is located just two miles from I-77 and four miles from downtown Columbia, The University of South Carolina and Fort Jackson.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
9 Units Available
Old Shandon
700 Woodrow
700 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
17 Units Available
Robert Mills Historic
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$885
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HISTORIC. ICONIC. CHIC. Constructed in 1924, the Federal Land Bank Building, as it was originally known has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece for today’s lifestyle.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Martin Luther King
902 Pine Street
902 Pine Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
756 sqft
Five Points Home - Home is located in the heart of Five Points, within walking distance to the University of South Carolina and downtown Columbia; offering the following: * Wall to wall carpet * Central heat & air * Stove & fridge * Stackable
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1850 Atlantic Drive #116
1850 Atlantic Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1850 Atlantic Drive #116 Available 08/15/20 Cute Condo In Gated Community! - Nice 1BR condo in gated community! Cute and cozy 1 bedroom w/ all appliances, washer and dryer, screened in porch, ground floor apartment.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
Cottontow - Bellevue
1409 Victoria Street
1409 Victoria St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
790 sqft
Looking for a great neighborhood to take afternoon walks? You've found it in this fantastic Cottontown duplex. It's all here and just minutes from The Vista, USC, Downtown and some of the best dining and entertainment Columbia has to offer.
1 of 26
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
South Waccamaw
624 South Waccamaw Avenue
624 S Waccamaw Ave, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
Updated duplex close to USC, Five Points and walking distance to Williams Brice available. off street parking, hardwood floors throughout. remodeled kitchen and bath.washer and dryer included. New paint! This is a must see! Move in ready.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
3 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Columbia
150 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
950 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Apartments! Call Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $250.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
South Kilbourne
820 Suber Street
820 Suber Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Rosewood Home - Available early July Super cute, updated Rosewood home!! Walk in to the spacious living room with decorative fireplace and tile floors that flow through to the updated kitchen.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1600 Park Circle 413
1600 Park Circle, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$695
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great studio unit, next to USC campus in a secured building. Water,sewer,trash included in rent.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
Melrose Heights
1312 Maple Street
1312 Maple Street, Columbia, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
1317 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF LEASE SIGNED IN MAY. This is a nice 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath bungalow home with a large front porch. It has hardwood flooring in the Den and Dining Room. It also has a laundry with washer and dryer.
Similar Pages
Cayce 1 BedroomsCayce 2 BedroomsCayce 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCayce 3 BedroomsCayce Accessible ApartmentsCayce Apartments with Balcony
Cayce Apartments with GarageCayce Apartments with GymCayce Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCayce Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCayce Apartments with ParkingCayce Apartments with Pool