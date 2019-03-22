How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)

If you’ve managed people for some time, chances are you’ve been asked to provide a rental reference letter for one of your subordinates. When you write a recommendation letter for an employee you act as a representative of the company your work for, which is why it’s so important to know how to structure the rental reference letter from an employer and what to include.

What is a rental reference letter from an employer

A rental reference letter from an employer or supervisor is a document written to a future landlord about an employee or former employee. It’s designed is to confirm that a prospective tenant has a stable job and income, is trustworthy and is responsible. Additionally, it should confirm that the employee can adhere to rules and meet deadlines. Rental recommendation letters are usually included with rental applications. Usually, such letters are written by supervisors or representatives of human resources departments.

How to write a rental reference letter for an employee

Know what you can or cannot say. You may not disclose any personal information such as your employee’s salary. You can mention that their employment and income are stable and sufficient to support their needs. Make sure to check company rules before writing this letter. Keep it short and relevant. Include basic information about their employment with your company or organization, such as dates of employment and title. Additionally, speak to their positive qualities that could also make them a good tenant, such as responsibility, trustworthiness, ability to follow rules. Keep it structured. To avoid writing too little or too much, follow this simple structure: your name, company name and contact information, addressee’s name and contact information, or “to whom it may concern”; greeting, introduction, body of the letter, conclusion, sign off, signature. Avoid being overly emotional. To make your letter impactful, you should sound professional and unbiased. Stick to facts. Instead of saying that they are the best employee in the whole world, list qualities that make them great at what they do. Be sure to mention if they handle any financial manners. Always be honest. No matter how much you want to help out your subordinate, never lie in a rental reference letter. Therefore, be prepared to support your claims with appropriate evidence. Be responsive. A landlord might want to call to verify your statement. If you provide your phone number as the main way to reach you, make sure to respond to all incoming calls. Use a template. To make it easier for yourself, use a reference letter template we created specifically for employers and supervisors.

Rental reference letter sample from an employer or supervisor

Leslie Smith

Apartment List

(000) 000-0000

creative _producer@apartmentlist.com

475 Brannan St

San Francisco, CA 94107

Apple Hill Apartments

1 Apple Hill

San Francisco, CA 94104

Re: Rental reference letter for Anne Williams,

To whom it may concern,

I am writing to you with regards to Anne Williams and her credibility as a potential tenant at your rental property. I am Creative Producer at Apartment List where Anne is currently employed, and act as her direct supervisor.

Anne Williams has been employed with Apartment List for the past three years and I have known her for two and a half years. I am writing to confirm that Anne is in good standing with Apartment List, and has a stable job and income. Anne’s income is sufficient to provide for her needs.

It is without hesitation that I write this recommendation letter for Anne. She continuously demonstrates accountability and responsibility, and performs required tasks on time. Anne is honest and trustworthy. In addition to that, she handles contractor budgets on our teams, and always pays their commissions on time. Additionally, Anne hasn’t been involved in any conflicts to my knowledge, is a team player and demonstrates a high level of emotional intelligence.

To sum up, I believe that the aforementioned qualities will make Anne a good, responsible tenant.

If you have any questions regarding Anne’s employment or my recommendation, please don’t hesitate to contact me via email.

Sincerely,

Leslie Smith