How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)

If you’ve ever been a renter, you know how important it is to have good rental reference letters to stand out from other applicants and secure a good apartment. So when your teammate asks you to write one, you can earn some brownie points by helping them out. As you are likely to be a busy person, we put together some tips on writing a perfect apartment rental reference letter from a colleague. We also included a sample letter for your convenience.

What is a rental reference letter from a colleague

A rental reference letter from a coworker is a document written with the intention of convincing a future landlord that your colleague could be a good tenant. It’s a letter of recommendation designed is to confirm that a prospective tenant is in good standing with their employer, has a stable job and income. It should confirm that they are trustworthy, reliable, good communicators that can follow rules and meet deadlines. It’s essentially a character reference letter intended to talk up their qualities.

How to write a rental reference letter for a colleague

Be truthful. If your teammate is your best buddy, you might feel pressured to lie for them when writing a reference letter. However, lying in professional reference letters can affect your reputation. Know what you can say. You should not disclose your colleague’s salary. Instead, you can say that their employment and income are stable. When in doubt, consult with your human resources department. Keep it relevant. When writing this letter, only include relevant facts such as basic information about their employment, and time you’ve worked together. Describe their positive professional and personal qualities, such as trustworthiness, ability to meet deadlines and follow rules. Stick to facts. Additionally, make sure to mention any financial matters handled by your colleague. Make it easy to follow. To avoid writing a two-page essay, follow this structure: your name, company name and contact information, landlord’s name and contact information, or “to whom it may concern”; greeting, introduction, body of the letter, conclusion, sign off and signature. Avoid sounding biased. To make your letter impactful avoid excessive expressions of emotions at all cost, as your letter might sound biased and, therefore, not entirely truthful. Use a template. Writing a rental reference letter can be hard, so we recommend using a reference letter template when possible. By the way, we created one specifically for apartment recommendation letters from coworkers.

Rental reference letter from a colleague (sample)

Angela Smith

angela _smith@apartmentlist.com

475 Brannan St

San Francisco, CA 94107

Underhill Luxury Apartments

1 Underhill Ct

San Francisco, CA 94101

Re: Rental reference letter for Mary James

To whom it may concern,

I am writing to you with regards to Mary James and her credibility as a potential tenant at your rental property. I am Content Specialist at Apartment List where Mary is currently employed, and am her colleague and teammate.

Mary has been employed with Apartment List for the past two years and I have known her for one year. I am writing to confirm that Mary James is in good standing with Apartment List and her coworkers.

It is without hesitation that I write this recommendation letter for Mary James. She continuously demonstrates responsibility and accountability, and performs required tasks on time. She is helpful, trustworthy and honest, and possesses high levels of integrity and emotional intelligence. Additionally, Mary is a great teammate, that always meets deadlines and helps others to do so as well. She is easygoing and friendly. She hasn’t been involved in any conflicts to the best of my knowledge.

Finally, I believe that the aforementioned qualities will make Mary a responsible and reliable tenant.

If you have any questions regarding my recommendation, please don’t hesitate to contact me via email.

Sincerely,

Angela Smith