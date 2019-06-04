6 Things to Do in Five Points, Denver

The Douglas

As one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Denver, Five Points offers some of the best food, drinks, and fun in the city. From seeing a baseball game to exploring Denver’s Beer Trail, there's tons to do. Here are some of our favorite things to do in Five Points, Denver.

1 . See a Game at Coors Field

At the edge of Five Points, you’ll find the home of the Colorado Rockies. Coors Field draws locals and tourists looking to spend the afternoon at the ballpark. The Rockies and the New York Mets played the first game at Coors Field in 1995. When it opened, it was the first baseball-only stadium in the National League built since Dodger Stadium in 1962. Show off your Rockies Pride, grab some hot dogs and cold beer, and cheer for the home team.

2 . Walk Through the Black American West Museum

Paul W. Stewart is the founder of the neighborhood's Black American West Museum. After living in Denver, Stewart began a passionate exploration of black Western pioneers. Along the way, he collected artifacts, photos, texts, and other information. His discoveries are now on display for the public at the Black American West Museum. The museum acts as an interesting look into Denver’s history.

3 . Shop at Mo' Betta Greens Marketplace

Arguably one of the best farmer's market in Colorado, Mo' Betta Green MarketPlace wanted to make fresh food available in Five Points. At one point, the neighborhood was considered a food desert that lacked a viable farmer's market like in other Denver neighborhoods. Times definitely have changed. The seasonal market usually sets up shop between July and October on Wednesdays off 34th and Albion St. The Saturday Market can be found at Sonny Lawson Park next to the Blair Caldwell Library.

This isn’t just a farmer’s market quietly selling the freshest produce to locals. Mo Betta draws a crowd with cooking demos, free tastings, DJs, and live music. This is more than a farmers market and feels like a neighborhood party.

4 . Attend a Five Points, Denver Festival

At one time, Five Points in Denver was called the “Harlem of the West.” The area attracted legendary musicians like Miles Davis to perform in the neighborhood’s iconic jazz clubs. Nowadays, locals come out to celebrate the musical history of the neighborhood at the Five Points Jazz Festival. Held annually every May, the festival features over 100 performers, amazing food, and fun for the whole family. There's also a Juneteenth Music Festival celebrating African-American culture. The festival features a dynamic parade, concert, pageant car show, street food, and more.

5 . Check Out Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

With a motto of "eat, sleep, breathe, dance”, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance honors African American heritage through experiences and physical movement. Both children and adults can join the school to pursue collegiate level dance, fitness classes, or simply for fun. The organization features four pillars to serve the community and dance enthusiasts, including the CPRD Ensemble, Academy, Theatre, and Education programs.

6 . Go On a Pub Crawl

Restaurants and pubs are plentiful in Five Points. With dozens of options for hand-crafted cocktails, cold brews, and popular spirits, it’s hard to try them all. Denver has its own informal Beer Trail with RiNo, Five Points, and East Denver being popular options to start imbibing. Try neighborhood favorites like Spangalang Brewery, Union Lodge No.1, 54thirty, and Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox.

One of the best parts about living in Five Points, Denver is how close it is to downtown and surrounding attractions. It's nearly impossible to run out of things to see and do. Put Five Points on your list for apartment hunting and settle into one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in the city.