Should I Live with a Roommate?

Deciding whether or not to get a roommate is a sensitive decision. It’s a decision that should be mulled over carefully, as it heavily impacts your day-to-day life. Deciding if you should live with a roommate will depend on a few different factors and the type of person you are. Below are some questions to ask yourself to determine if living with a roommate is right for you.

What is my financial situation?

Most people will choose to live with a roommate as a way to better their financial situation. Depending on where you live, renting can get very expensive. In pricey and desirable cities like Los Angeles and New York, a roommate might be necessary in order for you to live there. If you can afford to live on your own, but would like extra spending cash or to bolster your savings, a roommate can help with that. Conduct a deep dive on your finances to see if living with a roommate can benefit you.

How would I deal with living alone?

For some people, living alone may sound perfect. A nice quiet home with tons of privacy may be exactly what you’re looking for. If you’re on the other side of the spectrum, and this situation sounds terribly boring, a roommate could be best for you. If you fall somewhere between these two types, that’s where the tough decision making comes in.

How much do I value privacy?

How much privacy do you need to keep your sanity? If you and your roommate have similar schedules, chances are you will be spending a lot of time together. Coming home from work and decompressing with a glass of wine and some calm music might be your favorite thing. How will you adapt if you come home and your roommate has three friends over in the living room? If you need your privacy, a roommate could cause a lot of stress.

Do I know people where I’m moving?

If moving to a new city, you might not know many people. There’s a chance you might not know a single person. A roommate can be a great starting point to build that first initial friendship in a new city. Your roommate can introduce you to their friend group, and it could be a great start to building new relationships in the new city. If this is your goal, make sure you and your roommate have some similar interests and hobbies before deciding to move in together.

Could I benefit from an extra set of hands?

Having a roommate means having some extra help when it comes to cleaning up and doing household chores. If you’re the type of person who delays cleaning whenever possible, a roommate can help you out. Hate doing the grocery shopping? With a roommate you can split up the duties.

It’s all going to come down to your situation and personality when deciding if a roommate is right for you. If you decide to live with a roommate, make sure you ask them plenty of questions beforehand to make sure you two will be the right fit.