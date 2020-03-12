11 Saint Patrick's Day Party Ideas 2020

Spring is nearly upon us, and the luck of the Irish is in the air. Celebrate the season with St. Patrick's Day party ideas designed to delight your guest list.

From the best green dishes to Irish-themed games, here's how to throw a St. Patrick's Day party in your apartment!

1 . Prepare a Spread of Green Snacks and Dishes

St. Patrick's Day celebrators once thought wearing green made them invisible to mischievous leprechauns who liked to pinch them. Green your theme on St. Patrick's Day by serving up green snacks and dishes.

Try the following dishes:

roasted Brussels sprouts

spinach cups

chips and guacamole or

penne with pasta

...for some green-inspired ideas. Or, give traditional Irish dishes a twist. Serve up some corned beef sliders and a side of greens.

2 . Raise Your Glass with Friends

Give your beer a splash of green by reaching for the food coloring. A few drops of green enhance your beer and gets it leprechaun-worthy.

Bailey's Irish Floats, Whiskey Lemonade, Shamrock sours, and anything Irish or green will also do the trick.

3 . Greet Your Visitors with Photo Booth Props

Need St. Patrick's Day Party ideas that please the crowd? Set up a photo booth with leprechaun-themed props.

Offer guests shamrocks, green hats, green beads, and leprechaun beards while standing against a rainbow backdrop.

Instead of hiring a professional photographer, set up a tripod with your smartphone. Then, snap photos worthy of sharing!

4 . Plan Some Festive Games

St. Patrick's Day is all about magical fun. Embrace your inner child with some fun games, including:

leprechaun bingo

a Shamrock cookie-decorating contest

a pot o' gold coin toss or

pin the tail on the leprechaun

Offer prizes to guests who win the game. Stock up on party favors like green Ring Pops and other gifts. Those will put a twist on your St. Patrick's Day party ideas.

Not all games are designed for kids. Play a grown-up St. Patrick's Day game like "Irish Limerick Competition," where guests finish the limerick.

5 . Dress Up Your Table

Get your table dressed up for St. Patrick's Day. Add items such as:

a green tablecloth

a vase of shamrocks or green flowers and

rainbow paper plates and banners

Small mason jars with tiny Irish or shamrock flags are also a fun touch.

6 . Add a Splash of Color to Your Apartment

Green is a scene-stealer on St. Patrick's Day. However, it's not the only way to celebrate. Historians say St. Patrick's favorite color was blue, not green.

Rainbows are also a popular way to dress up your apartment for St. Patrick's Day. Look for banners, colorful flowers, and tablecloths.

7 . Bake Up some Sweet Treats

St. Patrick's Day is an opportunity to indulge in whimsical treats. Get inspired with these sweets:

sugar cookies baked with Lucky Charms inside

green marshmallows tossed into popcorn

cupcakes with green icing and mini shamrock decorations

shamrock-shaped cookies

8 . Grab some Mason Jars

Mason jars are an inexpensive way to bring your St. Patrick's party ideas to life. Spray paint your jars gold or rainbow-themed.

Fill them up with flowers or rainbow-colored candies. They’ll keep your guests' eyes and taste buds engaged!

9 . Share Some Pots of Gold

Gift your visitors with their pots of gold. Fill small black pots with candies wrapped in gold foil and chocolate coins. Turn it into a game by adding a gold dollar in random pots and seeing who the winners are.

10 . Set Your St. Patrick's Day Playlist

Create a crowd-pleasing St. Patty's Day playlist everyone will enjoy. Songs like The Rocky Road to Dublin, The Galway Gir_l, _The Irish Girl and anything U2 are worthy of a spot on your St. Patrick's playlist.

11 . Head Out to a St. Patrick's Day Parade

Once the party winds down and the guests are ready for a change of scenery, head out for a St. Patrick’s Day that shows off your neighborhood. Dress up your guests in shamrocks, leprechaun hats, and lots of green beads and accessories before heading out.

Ready to rock your St. Patrick's Day party ideas? Invite your friends and neighbors and let the luck of the Irish guide you.