Living in East Dallas, Dallas

East Dallas is made of several neighborhoods. There is the Casa Linda, Casa View, Lakewood, Lower Greenville, and Lochwood neighborhoods to explore, so you will have a hard time getting bored. Despite being a large area of its own, with a significant population, it is considered to be part of the greater Dallas.

Neighborhood Guide to East Dallas

While Dallas is extremely upbeat, with its skyscrapers, crowds, noise, and all other things associated with metropolitan areas, East Dallas is its peaceful counterpart. In addition to great views provided by lots of nature sights, there are also lots of tasty restaurants that East Dallas has to offer. Another bonus is that East Dallas is more affordable than other parts of Dallas, such as Downtown. To learn more, check out our neighborhood guide to East Dallas.

Things to do in East Dallas

Here you’ll find lots of parks and an overall laid back vibe. Relax by the White Rock Lake, the crown jewel of the Dallas park system, or take a walk in the stunning 66-acre of greenery, that is the Botanical Garden. To learn about what there is to do in East Dallas, read our full guide here.

Where to eat and drink in East Dallas

In the mood for a burger and a beer? Check out Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House! They got all your burger cravings covered. In the mood for some pizza or perhaps Mexican food? Stop by the Greenville Avenue Pizza Company or the Meso Maya - both places have fantastic food and drinks menus. For more of our favorite, culinary spots in East Dallas check out our full guide here.