Living in Deep Ellum, Dallas

Deep Ellum, located a couple of blocks east from Downtown, is Dallas’ quirkiest neighborhood. The area was originally called Deep Elm, but locals pronounced it as “Deep Ellum”, which eventually became its new name.

Neighborhood Guide to Deep Ellum

If you are looking for that urban loft-style city living, Deep Ellum is the place to be. Instead of traditional houses, you will see walls covered in the most Instagram-worthy murals, which you can enjoy while sipping on a cup of artisan coffee. To learn more about living in Deep Ellum, check out our neighborhood guide.

Things to do in Deep Ellum

A vibrant music and visual arts scene has always been Deep Ellum’s claim to fame. In the 1920s it was known for being popular among young jazz musicians. Nowadays, Deep Ellum is home to numerous music venues and art galleries. To avoid getting lost in the neighborhood’s endless entertainment options, check out our curated list of things to do in Deep Ellum.

Where to eat and drink in Deep Ellum

Deep Ellum, home to Dallas’ water holes galore, houses some of the some of the city’s coolest bars and lounges. While you may find an occasional fancy restaurant in Deep Ellum, most eateries in Dallas are casual, eclectic and laid back. Check out our list of must-try places to eat and drink in Deep Ellum for recommendations!