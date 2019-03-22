How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)

Whether you are a prospective tenant or a landlord, you should know that a reference letter from a landlord or a property manager can make or break it. Additionally, a positive landlord reference letter can offset a bad credit score and make a potential tenant stand out among other applicants.

What is a landlord reference letter

A landlord rental reference letter is a document written to a future landlord by a previous or current landlord or property manager. Its purpose is to validate that a prospective tenant is a trustworthy, responsible and financially stable individual. Therefore, it should confirm that they can adhere to community guidelines, lease terms and property rules. Additionally, it should state that a lessee respected deadlines, paid rent on time, and kept a rental property in good condition.

How to write a landlord reference letter

Keep it structured. To make it easy for yourself and a person reading your recommendation letter, stick to the following structure: your name and contact information, addressee’s name and contact information, or “to whom it may concern”; greeting, introduction, body of the letter, conclusion, sign off, signature. Keep it short and on point. You only want to reference information relevant for an apartment application. Include dates of tenancy, timeliness of rent payments, any outstanding financial obligations and whether their security deposit was returned in full. It’s a character reference so speak to their trustworthiness and reliability. Keep emotions out of it. Be professional and unbiased. If you are describing an unpleasant situation, stick to the facts. In other words, a tenant reference is not the place for an angry rant. Landlord-tenant relationships have their ups and downs. If the negative experience is personal and doesn’t affect their ability to be a good responsible tenant, either skip it or don’t write the letter altogether. Be honest and ready to corroborate. Only tell the truth, and have evidence to support your claims. Always be responsive. If you provided a phone number for potential clarifications, make sure to respond to all incoming phone calls. If you know that you might be busy and unable to respond, leave your email address instead of your phone number. Being unresponsive might affect your professional reputation. Use a template. If you are a landlord or a property manager, you are likely very busy and don’t have time to figure out how to write a recommendation letter for your tenant. Just use a landlord reference letter template we created for busy professionals like you.

Landlord reference letter sample

Jeffrey Andrews

(000) 000-0000

_landlordjeff@apartmentlist.com_

475 Brannan St

San Francisco, CA 94107

John Smith

1 Forest Street

San Francisco, CA 94104

Re: Rental reference letter for Jane Taylor,

Dear Mr. Smith,

I am writing to you regarding Jane Taylor and her credibility as a prospective tenant at your rental property. I am Jane’s former landlord.

During this rental period, Jane always complied with all rules and terms outlined in the lease agreement. She also made rental payments on time without any delays. Jane always kept the property clean and tidy, and her unit in good condition. I refunded her security deposit in full.

It is without hesitation that I recommend Jane Taylor as a tenant for your rental property. She was always friendly, conscious of other tenants, and continuously demonstrated responsibility and trustworthiness. Additionally, there were no known complaints about Jane from other tenants.

In conclusion, I believe that the above-mentioned facts qualify her as a good tenant and neighbor.

If you have any questions about her tenancy, please feel free to call me at (000) 000-0000.

Sincerely,

Jeffrey Andrews