You got a summer internship, a temporary work assignment, or you’re trying out a city that you’re contemplating moving to. Whatever the reason, sometimes finding a sublet or short-term rental is your best option. It saves you the hassle of singing and breaking a long-term lease, or convincing potential roommates to crash on their couch.

Don’t want summer accommodations to be one of your 99 problems? Here is a quick guide on where and how to find a sublet.

Prepare for a challenge

Finding a short-term lease might be tough. Landlords want to fill their units, preferably with someone who will not vacate them soon after having moved in.

Screening prospective tenants takes time and money. It is in the landlord’s best interest to minimize the number of times they need to refill the same unit. Therefore, a landlord is more likely to be looking for someone who will commit to a longer lease. In turn, landlords don't like short-term leases and there is a big chance that your rent rate will be higher.

Find a sublet on student housing pages

If you’re a student or are looking to move to a college town over the summer, things might be a bit easier for you. Over the summer, many students return home and sublet their college apartments. Check out student housing pages and community groups to find short-term sublets.

Consider month-to-month rentals

Month-to-month rental agreements are a great option for someone looking for a short-term lease. You won’t be tied to a year-long lease. If you need to move out either earlier or later, you can.

Don't disregard vacation rentals

Vacation rentals as short-term leases maybe your best bet for finding summer accommodations. These properties are designated for short-term leases. Therefore, the landlord will not be surprised when you tell them that you’re planning on staying for only a few months.

VacationRentals.com

There is even a website called exactly that, VacationRentals.com, which lets you search for long-term vacation rentals.

VRBO

Tried and tested, VRBO, which stands for Vacation Rental By Owner, has been around since 1996. The site has over 2 million homes and apartments listed, so you’ll be sure to find something available.

Timeshare-Resale-Rental.com

Can't find a sublet? If you know that you will need a place to stay in the same city, for several months at a time, on a regular basis, try Timeshare. There is the concept of timeshare, but then there are also websites such as Timeshare-Resale-Rental.com. You can sign a reoccurring lease and not have to worry about finding a place in a spot that you frequent ever again. Just note that you might have to withstand some pushy sales approaches, but in the end it might be all worth it.

Airbnb

Airbnb has become a prominent name in vacation rentals. Today, not only does Airbnb help you find your next home away from home for your next spring break, but it also has a catalog of sublets.