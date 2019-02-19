Best City for Single Women, New Study Finds

Photo by Amy Humphries on Unsplash

Are you a strong, independent woman ready to look for love wherever it may come from? If the answer is yes, then look no further, because Apartment List narrowed down the list of places you need to check out for a great dating scene. We surveyed over 9,000 single renters, and they told us the top ten cities for dating where women are most satisfied.

Our survey asked the oh-so-ready-to-mingle female renters, “How would you rate your current city or neighborhood for opportunities to date?” The possible responses were: Very Satisfied, Somewhat Satisfied, Neutral, Somewhat Unsatisfied, Very Unsatisfied. Below you can find the compiled list of the top cities where women were the most satisfied with the dating scene in their city.

We found that cities with large populations and strong job markets tended to rank high in the list. Austin, TX took the first spot among women. Find the top ten cities for dating for women below. If you want to know where your city ranks, check out the full report here.

Photo by Tomek Baginski on Unsplash

Austin, TX - 39.80% satisfied Minneapolis, MN - 36.52% satisfied Columbus, OH - 33.88% satisfied Charlotte, NC - 33.75% satisfied Denver, CO - 32.09% satisfied Orlando, FL - 31.99% satisfied Portland, OR - 31.57% satisfied Washington, DC - 30.38% satisfied San Francisco, CA - 29.07% satisfied Phoenix, AZ - 28.57% satisfied

If you want to know where women ranked they were the least satisfied with dating, below are the bottom ten cities.