Which US City Is Best for Families? You Will Never Guess!

Starting a family is a great joy and an equally great responsibility. There are so many things to consider - is your place big enough, are there any good daycare facilities and playgrounds nearby, is the area safe for kids, and can any of the nearby schools set them up for future success? Sometimes, to check all of the above-mentioned boxes, you will have to move to a different city where your family can thrive.

To help you make the right decision at this very exciting point of your life, Apartment List put together a list of best cities for families in the United States. To do so, we calculated a family-friendliness grade using FBI crime rates, affordability data from Census, high school graduation rates collected by the Department of Education, and numbers on the percentage of children for over 500 cities around the nation. Find the list of top ten cities for families below:

Fishers, IN - A+ Carmel, IN - A+ San Ramon, CA - A+ Flower Mound, TX - A+ Naperville, IL - A+ Newton, MA - A+ Cedar Park, TX - A+ League City, TX - A+ Mansfield, TX - A O'Fallon, MO - A

If you want to know where your city ranks, check out the full report here!