7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever

Have you ever been warming up for an exercise and thought, “Man, I really wish I could go for a run with a view of the city?” Amazingly, there’s a place you can! Apartment complexes these days have been stepping up their game when it comes to amenities because more and more people are choosing to rent over purchasing a home.

Renting can provide access to awesome perks and insane features, making that rental life more appealing than ever. Take a look at the 7 coolest apartment amenities we’ve seen and let us know if there are any you’d move for!

Plenty of apartment complexes have pools, but how many have waterfalls? Okay, how many have color-changing waterfalls! The pool at IMT @ The Domain in Austin, Texas does! Feel free to take a night time swim while the water light show brightens your breaststroke.

Now this one is a game changer. Feel like you’re at a luxury resort when you’re really just at home, gliding down the lazy river at Denver, Colorado’s Veranda Highpointe. With a drink in hand and a few friends to float with, what else do you need? These days, renters are spending noticeably less time taking care of their residence compared to homeowners, so while your property manager is taking care of your broken sink, you can sink into an inner tube and float the day away.

Rock out on the roof! IMT Germantown in Nashville, Tennessee let’s you do just that. With a stage and clubhouse vibe, this apartment amenity will have you feeling like you’re about to witness the next big Nashville star.

The minds behind The Upton Apartment Homes in Hollywood, Florida hope you have some spare time to play a quick round of bowling at their state-of-the-art lanes. That’s right, this bowling alley is actually inside the apartment complex. You’ll never need to leave home to bowl your heart out again!

The Esplanade at National Harbor in Maryland wants you to practice your putt right on the first floor of their apartment complex. This properties golf simulator will let you play your favorite sport even when it’s raining out. And, as opposed to having a putting green at your home that needs to be constantly maintained, this leisurely activity is available for every renter without the hassle of upkeep- Fore!

What’s better than going for a jog around the city? Going for a jog above the city! In Washington, DC, the apartments at 2400 M have a partly enclosed rooftop running track for their lucky renters. Run with an amazing view while still staying close to home.

Movie theaters have become more and more prevalent now that apartment complexes are becoming more competitive with their amenities, but we still find them incredibly cool. Comfort and entertainment, right at your doorstep. That’s what you’ll find at Forty 57 Apartments in Lexington, Kentucky. As we mentioned, apartment complexes are competing for renters by offering cooler and more unique amenities every day.

From light shows to lazy rivers, properties are really trying to diversify their offerings. Renting has begun to replace homeownership as the new normal meaning some renters get access to these insane amenities and more every day. Did we miss any fun apartment amenities? Let us know by following us on social and sharing your thoughts!