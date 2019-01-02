Decor Trends of 2019

2019 is here and it’s time to dress up your place according to the trends this new year will bring. Think: jewelry box. Deep tones, with glimmering finishes just like jewels. Brass handles and geometrical shapes just like a treasure chest. We’ve put together the list of top trends for the upcoming year to show you exactly how you can freshen up your space. Keep reading to find out more.

Viraldeco

Color scheme

Energize with bright yellows or cool down with watercolor blues - either way you won’t miss the trend of 2019 with these colors.

You’ve probably noticed by now that deep hunter’s green has filled fashion mass-market display windows. Turn your house into a jewelry box with green, emerald tones.

Dear Designer’s Blog

Dark kitchens

Are you a huge fan of castles? If the dark, cozy corners of Winterfell are your dream place to be, then this trend is for you. Wrap your kitchen in dark cloaks and lay out the black marble - 2019 is coming.

Ostap Senyuk. Unsplash

Fireplace

Sit by your fireplace, and stay warm and cozy. Bonus points if you commit to spending some cuddly evenings sitting next to the fire with some hot chocolate and a blanket.

Betapet. Etsy

Wallpaper

The time of painted walls is fading, and wallpaper is back in trend to replace them. Fun, geometric prints mixed with fabric for texture and extra quirkiness are one way to spice up your favorite rooms in the apartment.

If your landlord is not into the idea of you redoing the walls, doing so might cost you your security deposit. Instead try using wall art for a gallery look. Hang up multiple artworks and photo frames to create your own exhibit. Another option is decor elements such as wall decals and self-adhesive, temporary wallpapers. These removable wall stickers will allow you to add shapes and images to you walls without making holes or repainting.

Culture Keeper

Brass and tin

Brass details in the form of stool legs or cabinet handles are the talk of town. If you aren’t the one for bling, mustard colors are a great way to skip the golden shine, yet still add enriching details to your house.

Tin is another good option for those who don’t want too much shimmer in their room. All things vintage will be in style in 2019, meaning tin boxes and signs are the perfect little touch anyone can add to their space.

Unsplash

Cacti and vertical gardens

Cacti and succulents have been in for quite some time now, but 2019 will really be their place to bloom. Accompanied by vertical gardens, they’ll be adding a splash of greenery to your backyard walls all year long. You will definitely feel like you’re in a magical garden.

Dzek

Funfetti cake

Not really, but terrazzo looks a lot like it. You could redo your kitchen to include this fun tile design. However, there is a much easier way of bringing this trend into your home decor, for example, with a set of mugs or coasters.

We hope you’re just as excited for these New Year trends as we are!

