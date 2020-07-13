175 Apartments for rent in Yeadon, PA with parking
1 of 7
1 of 53
1 of 14
1 of 5
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 28
1 of 49
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 41
1 of 19
1 of 37
1 of 31
1 of 28
1 of 23
1 of 28
1 of 20
Ever wondered who sewed the first flag of the United States? Well, a Yeadon resident, Betsy Ross, created the stars and stripes that we are all so proud of today.
Yeadon and its surroundings were once part of New Sweden until it was founded in 1645, taking its name from Yeadon, West Yorkshire in England, which was home to its first resident. Being a first generation suburb, Yeadon is only six miles away from Philadelphia's City Center. With tree-lined streets and historic neighborhoods, the 11,443 people residing in Yeadon take great pride in their borough and in its past legacies. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yeadon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.