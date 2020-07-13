175 Apartments for rent in Yeadon, PA with parking

Ever wondered who sewed the first flag of the United States? Well, a Yeadon resident, Betsy Ross, created the stars and stripes that we are all so proud of today.

Yeadon and its surroundings were once part of New Sweden until it was founded in 1645, taking its name from Yeadon, West Yorkshire in England, which was home to its first resident. Being a first generation suburb, Yeadon is only six miles away from Philadelphia's City Center. With tree-lined streets and historic neighborhoods, the 11,443 people residing in Yeadon take great pride in their borough and in its past legacies. See more