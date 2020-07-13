Apartment List
175 Apartments for rent in Yeadon, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yeadon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
Yeadon
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.
Results within 1 mile of Yeadon
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
58 Units Available
Kingsessing
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1100 sqft
Recycled, Renovated & Reimagined. We invite you to come experience the Irvine! Define your own style in these brand-new studio, one, two and three bedroom residences.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
119 Greenwood Rd
119 Greenwood Road, Sharon Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 BED HOME IN SHARON HILL - Welcome to this 3 bedroom home in Sharon Hill! Steps away from Chester Pike. Covered front patio leads to 1st floor living room, dining room, and kitchen area.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
57 S Glenwood Ave
57 South Glenwood Avenue, Aldan, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Single Family House For Rent, Clifton Heights , PA - Property Id: 98199 Amazing Single family House is available for Rent immediately, Has 4 Bedrooms & Full Bath, Living, Dining Room, Large Kitchen with all the appliances, Deck, Nice back & front
Results within 5 miles of Yeadon
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
47 Units Available
Garden Court
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,175
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
36 Units Available
Logan Square
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,517
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Logan Square
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,834
702 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1150 sqft
Prime location next to Whole Foods and the Art Museum. Unique interior features including original brick walls, timber beams and industrial windows. Cable-ready apartments with high ceilings and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
University City
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,760
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated apartment building with many unique architectural touches. Hardwood floors, breakfast bars, oversized closets, bonus storage, and front porches with seating areas. Close to the Institute of Contemporary Art.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
40 Units Available
Logan Square
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,762
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1317 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
93 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,290
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
54 Units Available
Powelton
Vue32
3201 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9 foot ceilings, huge closets, Bosch washer/dryer and GE stainless steel appliances. Complex has a club lounge with amazing skyline views and open kitchen. On-site preschool for residents with kids!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Wynnefield
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Spruce Hill
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,490
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
452 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
786 sqft
The LVL 4125 is located at 4125 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
72 Units Available
Graduate Hospital
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
999 sqft
Discover Lincoln Square Experience Philadelphia’s newest square. Lincoln Square is a unique destination at the crossroads of Center City and South Philadelphia, and is just steps away from all Philadelphia has to offer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
Logan Square
The Arch
100 N 17th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
822 sqft
Rich in history and imagination The Arch Luxury Apartments embodies Philadelphias architectural splendor.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:13pm
12 Units Available
Center City West
2040 Market Apartments
2040 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,715
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
900 sqft
2040 Market Apartments in Philadelphia, PA offer urban living without sacrificing space or amenities. Each unit features a patio or balcony, and all units have a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
88 Units Available
Logan Square
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1270 sqft
Beautiful apartments located just off I-676. Full-service gym with weights, cardio equipment and punching bag station. Great community game room with shuffleboard and pool table. Roomy walk-in closets, hardwood floors, attractive fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
25 Units Available
University City
Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,153
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community near Hamilton Field in University City. Located in downtown area. Updated apartments have hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Full concierge services available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
47 Units Available
Logan Square
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,415
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1444 sqft
Incredible views of downtown. Recently updated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community has valet service, concierge service, and a garage for convenience.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Hawthorne
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,348
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1211 sqft
Spacious homes with oversized windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, clubroom, and bike racks, as well as other amenities. Just seven minutes from Center City.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
40 Units Available
University City
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,897
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
Homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a game room, and bike storage. Three minutes from Drexel University.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
27 Units Available
Fitler Square
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,660
791 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,361
2041 sqft
Outstanding skyline views and just off the waterfront. Charming loft-style apartments with 16-foot ceilings and 12-foot windows. Smoke-free community. Gallery-like living rooms, chef kitchens, and on-site gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,660
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,787
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,709
986 sqft
Minutes away from Broad Street Subway Station, these smoke-free homes feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and oversized windows. Common amenities include a residents' lounge and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
40 Units Available
Logan Square
The Drake
1512 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$865
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
912 sqft
Gorgeous historic building with modern apartments featuring granite counters, fireplaces and spacious walk-in closets. Gym and laundry on premises. Great walking neighborhood with bus stops, coffee houses and dining at Chili's and Hard Rock Cafe.
City Guide for Yeadon, PA

Ever wondered who sewed the first flag of the United States? Well, a Yeadon resident, Betsy Ross, created the stars and stripes that we are all so proud of today.

Yeadon and its surroundings were once part of New Sweden until it was founded in 1645, taking its name from Yeadon, West Yorkshire in England, which was home to its first resident. Being a first generation suburb, Yeadon is only six miles away from Philadelphia's City Center. With tree-lined streets and historic neighborhoods, the 11,443 people residing in Yeadon take great pride in their borough and in its past legacies. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Yeadon, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yeadon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

