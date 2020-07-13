Apartment List
/
PA
/
yardley
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:32 AM

67 Apartments for rent in Yardley, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yardley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
984 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
45 S MAIN ST #REAR OF BUILDING
45 S Main St, Yardley, PA
Studio
$350
This property is perfect for storage. It is clean space. Located at very rear of property. No water supply, no lavatory. Financial Responsibilities: 1st Month + 2 Month's security.
Results within 1 mile of Yardley

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
740 RIVER ROAD
740 River Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
10847 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath Cottage Available on Large Estate in Ewing! The renovations on this property are currently being finalized, and it will be ready to rent. The new tenants will be able to use a property that is in excellent condition.
Results within 5 miles of Yardley
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
8 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
13 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
2 Units Available
Dorilyn Terrace
190 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Welcome to Dorilyn Terrace Apartments for rent. We offer the best apartment for rent price in the Langhorne Pennsylvania area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
3 Units Available
Twin Terrace
201 South Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
Welcome to Twin Terrace Apartments a nice, small community set off from the busy way of life. With schools nearby as well as shopping and fine eating diners.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
326 Masterson Ct.
326 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1573 sqft
Condo for rent - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fireplace for rent. included parking, and laundry in the unit. nice community conveniently located. Available 6/1/20 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818073)

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1628 BLUEBIRD DRIVE
1628 Bluebird Dr, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2668 sqft
Large TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH with 1 car GARAGE available in popular Heacock Meadows duplex development. Second floor with plenty of sunshine. NEWER WINDOWS. High efficiency Trane heating system. NEWER CARPET and flooring. Washer and Dryer in unit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2302 STUYVESANT AVENUE
2302 Stuyvesant Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom colonial for rent.Comes with a 2 car garage,fenced yard,full bath,living room,dinning room,sun room and full basement.Pool is in disrepair and not use able .Pets okay

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
33 S LAFAYETTE AVENUE
33 South Lafayette Avenue, Morrisville, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1765 sqft
Newer remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 bath single home in Morrisville Borough. Great home by itself or fabulous opportunity for a contractor. Completely remodeled with open floor plan, newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen with granite countertops.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
610 LARCH CT #A5610
610 Larch Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Absolutely Beautiful, light and airy, TOTALLY remodeled end unit townhouse with Gorgeous new white shaker type cabinets, granite, and stainless steel Kitchen, Laminate wood floors throughout first floor, open stained stairs....

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
145 SILVER LAKE ROAD
145 Silver Lake Rd, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3128 sqft
$4,200 LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, FENCED YARD and SOLAR PANELS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 3,300 square feet with mother in law suite on an acre with large fenced in back yard. 6-bedroom 4.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
248 JACOBS CREEK ROAD
248 Jacobs Creek Road, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2316 sqft
Very well built 50's era split level on 5 + acre lot. This home is nestled on a hill overlooking the beautiful Jacobs Creek.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1380 BRISTOL PIKE
1380 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1519 sqft
Rental Applications will be accepted on Sunday 2/23 at the Open House. Welcome to 1380 Old Bristol Pike in awarding winning Pennsbury Schools.
Results within 10 miles of Yardley
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
8 Units Available
Goldenridge
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
3 Units Available
Bellevue Court
401 Bellevue Avenue, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
840 sqft
Welcome to Bellevue Court Apartments. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN OUR SPACIOUS, Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in a quiet community. Convenient to major access roads and train station. Includes gas heat, hot water and cooking gas.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
6 Units Available
Newtown Place
101 Cambridge Ln, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newtown Place features luxury garden apartments situated on a low-density site, with two-story construction and private entrances. Each unit has a washer and dryer, private storage and central air.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
47 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Yardley, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yardley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Yardley 1 BedroomsYardley 2 BedroomsYardley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYardley 3 BedroomsYardley Apartments with Balcony
Yardley Apartments with GarageYardley Apartments with GymYardley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsYardley Apartments with Parking
Yardley Apartments with PoolYardley Apartments with Washer-DryerYardley Dog Friendly ApartmentsYardley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJHighland Park, NJ
Princeton, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PALindenwold, NJCollingswood, NJFlemington, NJMagnolia, NJSellersville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PABordentown, NJ
Merchantville, NJPennington, NJBeverly, NJRockledge, PADublin, PAGreen Knoll, NJGloucester City, NJHigh Bridge, NJRoebling, NJFort Washington, PANewtown, PABrowns Mills, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University