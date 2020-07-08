All apartments in Westmoreland County
125 Strawcutter Rd

125 Strawcutter Rd · No Longer Available
Location

125 Strawcutter Rd, Westmoreland County, PA 15627

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Derry PA lease purchase terms - Property Id: 301336

Lease Purchase Available
Down payment and monthly payment required
Priced at $182,900
This two story home offers a 3 bedroom 2 bath. With separate family room, Kitchen with hardwood floors as well as in the separate dining with rear patio access. A separate laundry room with storage closet.
The master bedroom has a separate Spa bath with a garden tub, stand up shower & large vanity sink.

Large private fenced in backyard with covered and uncovered patio, great for entertaining and cookouts while enjoying the inground pool. It has an Attached garage with additional work space and storage. Fully finished basement with full wet bar, great for entertaining as well.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301336
Property Id 301336

(RLNE5859272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Strawcutter Rd have any available units?
125 Strawcutter Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westmoreland County, PA.
What amenities does 125 Strawcutter Rd have?
Some of 125 Strawcutter Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Strawcutter Rd currently offering any rent specials?
125 Strawcutter Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Strawcutter Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Strawcutter Rd is pet friendly.
Does 125 Strawcutter Rd offer parking?
Yes, 125 Strawcutter Rd offers parking.
Does 125 Strawcutter Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Strawcutter Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Strawcutter Rd have a pool?
Yes, 125 Strawcutter Rd has a pool.
Does 125 Strawcutter Rd have accessible units?
No, 125 Strawcutter Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Strawcutter Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Strawcutter Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Strawcutter Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Strawcutter Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
