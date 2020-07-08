125 Strawcutter Rd

Amenities
Lease Purchase Available
Down payment and monthly payment required
Priced at $182,900
This two story home offers a 3 bedroom 2 bath. With separate family room, Kitchen with hardwood floors as well as in the separate dining with rear patio access. A separate laundry room with storage closet.
The master bedroom has a separate Spa bath with a garden tub, stand up shower & large vanity sink.
Large private fenced in backyard with covered and uncovered patio, great for entertaining and cookouts while enjoying the inground pool. It has an Attached garage with additional work space and storage. Fully finished basement with full wet bar, great for entertaining as well.
