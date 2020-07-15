/
3 bedroom apartments
236 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Conshohocken, PA
246 MOOREHEAD AVE
246 Moorehead Avenue, West Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Delightful Farmhouse twin Style Home Situated On Corner Lot Complete With a Welcoming Front Porch. Large 1st Floor Including Living Rm, Dining Rm & Eat In Kitchen. Beautifully Restored Hardwood Floors in Most areas of the Home.
1101 RIVERVIEW LN
1101 Riverview Lane, West Conshohocken, PA
Gorgeous, 4 Bedroom 3 ~ bath, 3659 Sq Ft, French Colonial located in the sought-after and award-winning "Merion Hill" Community.
459 New Elm St
459 New Elm St, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1534 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated home for rent located in desirable Conshohocken. Large 3 story twin home with brand new renovated kitchen, granite counter tops, appliances.
338 E HECTOR STREET
338 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
JUST LISTED 3 bedrooms in the heart of Conshohocken. Enjoy hardwood floors and eat-in kitchen with gas range downstairs. Brand new carpeting throughout the upper bedrooms. Washer and dryer in unit for added convenience.
423 OLD ELM STREET
423 Old Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
You Will Not Want To Miss This Beautiful Twin Home Located On Quiet Tree-Lined Street.
627 OLD ELM STREET
627 Old Elm Street, Montgomery County, PA
Rent to Own -- The front entry leads onto enclosed front porch which is brightened by natural light through all of the windows and the ceiling fan with light.
362 E HECTOR STREET
362 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
2156 sqft
This bright and cheerful 3-story townhome has it all including 3 Full Bathrooms! Enter through the front door into the finished basement with full bathroom.
635 E. Hector St.
635 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1376 sqft
3 Bedroom with 2 Car parking in Conshohocken - Available immediately! Spectacular 3 bedroom rental located in popular, Conshohocken with off-street parking! This property was completely renovated with all new finishes! Located within walking
319 East Hector Street
319 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in vibrant Conshohocken. Great location - walkable to everything conshy has to offer.
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,218
1779 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1895 sqft
Set atop the highest point in King of Prussia and surrounded by 26 rolling acres, 251 DEKALB is where tranquility, design, and technology meld seamlessly to create a unique collection of statement-making residences and lifestyle enhancements.
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,599
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Upper Roxborough
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1100 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Bryn Mawr
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1286 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
1215 Astor St
1215 Astor Street, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
Lovely 3 bedroom townhome in Norristown with large private garage! The main level features a large family room with gorgeous hardwood floors and decorative fireplace.
Ardmore
358 E. Spring Avenue
358 East Spring Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1620 sqft
Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park! - Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.com TO SEE MORE PROPERTIES GO TO: www.eliterps.
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Dr
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Drive, Montgomery County, PA
1249 Bryn Tyddyn - Property Id: 280151 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280151 Property Id 280151 (RLNE5812021)
122 Third Street
122 3rd Street, Bridgeport, PA
4 Bedroom End Unit Row Home Available Now in Bridgeport, PA. - Move-in ready! This End of row unit, Complete with 4 bedrooms, 1 Bath is the perfect place to call home.
248 Hilldale Rd.
248 Hilldale Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2208 sqft
3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.
418 Conshohocken State Rd.
418 Conshohocken State Road, Montgomery County, PA
Spacious 4BD/1.5BA Gladwyne Home Available Now! - Available Now, at 418 Conshohoken State Rd.
504 Conshohocken State Rd.
504 Conshohocken State Road, Montgomery County, PA
504 Conshohocken State Rd. Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Stone Colonial in Gladwyne - 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath - This fully Renovated Stone Colonial with 4 Bedrooms, 3.
