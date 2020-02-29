All apartments in Washington
418-420 Burton Avenue, 418
Last updated February 29 2020 at 5:14 PM

418-420 Burton Avenue, 418

418 Burton Ave · (412) 738-5948
Location

418 Burton Ave, Washington, PA 15301

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
~Spacious ~New flooring and Freshly Painted~ 2 bedroom/1bath Townhome with laundry hook ups just one block from the Washington Hospital and just minutes away from W&J College. $650.00 per month plus gas,electric and water.
All you have to do is move in! Conveniently located in Washington, close to shops/restaurants/schools and public transportation. AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST,2019

~ OFF STREET PARKING~

~Pet Friendly with a $250.00 dollar per-pet NON-REFUNDALBE pet deposit. plus $50.00 per month pet rent, per pet month. Photos are required for owner approval. (Pets must fall within insurance guide lines)

~Security Deposit and First Months rent due at time of lease signing.

~ To Apply: Our online rental application is required to be submitted by any prospective tenant prior to any showing appointments. To submit your application, please visit our website at www.adrrentals.com and click on the "Find a Home" tab to select the property that you are interested in applying for.

~ Please complete the application with the most detailed information available. Each adult who is looking to view the apartment must submit an application. During the application you will be prompted to submit a $40.00 application fee. However, this is not due until after the property is shown should you choose to move forward with our application. If you have any questions please contact our office at 724-745-5969 or email pm@adr-usa.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

