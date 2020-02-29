418-420 Burton Avenue, 418

Amenities

w/d hookup parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

~Spacious ~New flooring and Freshly Painted~ 2 bedroom/1bath Townhome with laundry hook ups just one block from the Washington Hospital and just minutes away from W&J College. $650.00 per month plus gas,electric and water.

All you have to do is move in! Conveniently located in Washington, close to shops/restaurants/schools and public transportation. AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST,2019



~ OFF STREET PARKING~



~Pet Friendly with a $250.00 dollar per-pet NON-REFUNDALBE pet deposit. plus $50.00 per month pet rent, per pet month. Photos are required for owner approval. (Pets must fall within insurance guide lines)



~Security Deposit and First Months rent due at time of lease signing.



~ To Apply: Our online rental application is required to be submitted by any prospective tenant prior to any showing appointments. To submit your application, please visit our website at www.adrrentals.com and click on the "Find a Home" tab to select the property that you are interested in applying for.



~ Please complete the application with the most detailed information available. Each adult who is looking to view the apartment must submit an application. During the application you will be prompted to submit a $40.00 application fee. However, this is not due until after the property is shown should you choose to move forward with our application. If you have any questions please contact our office at 724-745-5969 or email pm@adr-usa.com

~Spacious ~New flooring and Freshly Painted~ 2 bedroom/1bath Townhome with laundry hook ups just one block from the Washington Hospital and just minutes away from W&J College.

All you have to do is move in! Conveniently located in Washington, close to shops/restaurants/schools and public transportation.



~ OFF STREET PARKING~



~Pet Friendly with a $250.00 dollar per-pet NON-REFUNDALBE pet deposit. plus $50.00 per month pet rent, per pet month. Photos are required for owner approval. (Pets must fall within insurance guide lines)



~Security Deposit and First Months rent due at time of lease signing.



~ To Apply: Our online rental application is required to be submitted by any prospective tenant prior to any showing appointments. To submit your application, please visit our website at www.americandestinypm.com and click on the "Find a Home" tab to select the property that you are interested in applying for.



~ Please complete the application with the most detailed information available. Each adult who is looking to view the apartment must submit an application. During the application you will be prompted to submit a $40.00 application fee. However, this is not due until after the property is shown should you choose to move forward with our application. If you have any questions please contact our office at 724-745-5969 or email pm@adr-usa.com