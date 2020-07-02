2407 Canoe Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

FORMER MODEL HOME! Too many upgrades to list, including hardwood floors & crown molding. Why worry when renting an older unit? This beautiful 5 year old townhome located in Strabane Manor. The first floor features a completely open-concept floor plan with a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances & hardwood floors . The living/dining room offers plenty of light and a sliding glass door to the deck with unbelievable views of the rolling countryside. There is a 2 car attached garage on this floor and a powder room. Upstairs the master bedroom offers a luxurious retreat from your day. The bath features a tile shower, soaking tub & double vanity. Two more bedrooms, a shared bath and a second floor laundry room are also found upstairs. There is a finished game room in the walk-out basement with full bath. The home is convenient to everything... Southpointe, Tanger Outlets, I-79, Meadows Casino, Rt. 19 and Washington.