2407 Canoe Dr.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

2407 Canoe Dr

2407 Canoe Dr · (724) 321-1495
Location

2407 Canoe Dr, Washington, PA 15301

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FORMER MODEL HOME! Too many upgrades to list, including hardwood floors & crown molding. Why worry when renting an older unit? This beautiful 5 year old townhome located in Strabane Manor. The first floor features a completely open-concept floor plan with a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances & hardwood floors . The living/dining room offers plenty of light and a sliding glass door to the deck with unbelievable views of the rolling countryside. There is a 2 car attached garage on this floor and a powder room. Upstairs the master bedroom offers a luxurious retreat from your day. The bath features a tile shower, soaking tub & double vanity. Two more bedrooms, a shared bath and a second floor laundry room are also found upstairs. There is a finished game room in the walk-out basement with full bath. The home is convenient to everything... Southpointe, Tanger Outlets, I-79, Meadows Casino, Rt. 19 and Washington.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2407 Canoe Dr have any available units?
2407 Canoe Dr has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2407 Canoe Dr have?
Some of 2407 Canoe Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Canoe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Canoe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Canoe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2407 Canoe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2407 Canoe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2407 Canoe Dr offers parking.
Does 2407 Canoe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Canoe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Canoe Dr have a pool?
No, 2407 Canoe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Canoe Dr have accessible units?
No, 2407 Canoe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Canoe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 Canoe Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 Canoe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 Canoe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

